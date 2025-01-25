14 Delicious Tips For Making King Cake For Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is the season for all things extreme, opulent, and tasty. If you have a chance to visit New Orleans for this iconic holiday, it's something I'd highly recommend. The streets are lined with excitement, there are tons of Mardi Gras beads to be thrown about, and of course, there is the pièce de résistance: king cake.

For those unfamiliar, king cake is a must-have treat for Mardi Gras. The dish has Old World origins and was first created to celebrate Epiphany (also known as King's Day). The king cake's precursor is the galette des rois (French king cake) — one of the many interpretations of the dessert from around the world — but most people now associate it with New Orleans' colorful interpretation: a round "cake" covered in frosting and adorned with yellow, green, and purple sprinkles.

Anyone who has ever made king cake knows that this dish is more intricate and tricky to make than meets the eye. If you are looking to try your hand at making this Mardi Gras staple, or are just looking for an opportunity to use up all the butter, sugar, milk, and plastic babies you have lying around, you've come to the right place. As an expert home baker and king cake enthusiast, here are some of my top tips for making a delectably soft, sweet, and properly decorated king cake.

