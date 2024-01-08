10 King Cakes From Around The World

Whether or not you've shouted "Throw me somethin', mister!" at a Mardi Gras parade in Louisiana, you're probably familiar with the classic purple, green, and gold king cakes served up in The Pelican State and across the United States from early January through early spring. But did you know that king cakes are commonplace in countries around the world?

From Poland to Portugal and Germany to Greece, king cake is often associated with the Epiphany, or the Twelfth Night, when the three kings traveled to Bethlehem to present Jesus with gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh after his birth. In regions with Catholic traditions, in particular, king cake is enjoyed from the Epiphany on January 6 until Fat Tuesday, also known as Carnival season, the day after which the season of Lent begins — and so does the fasting that comes with it. In other parts of the world, including Bulgaria and Greece, king cake is a must-have on New Year's Eve.

Regardless of region, king cakes tend to be circular, some with a hole in the center, to symbolize a king's crown with the shape of the cake. Many king cakes are actually bread-based, relying on toppings and fillings to provide the sweetness expected from a cake. But no matter the shape or flavor, all king cakes have one purpose: To bring friends and families together in times of celebration.