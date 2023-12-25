Rosca De Reyes Is The Colorful Mexican Bread Served On Three Kings Day

Mexican culture is among the most vibrant and celebratory, representing a blending of Old World and New World cultures and belief systems. While Mexican cuisine has made use of plenty of unique and beloved native Mexican crops, Spaniards brought their own armory of culinary traditions, which have been colorfully adapted and co-opted into Mexico's blended culture. Rosca de Reyes is a colorful Mexican bread born of this fusion.

Known as "Kings Cake" or "Kings Wreath" in English, the Rosca de Reyes is an oblong, donut-shaped sweet bread topped with strips of colorful candied fruit leather with a plastic figurine of Baby Jesus hidden inside. Similar to the famous New Orleans Mardi Gras King Cake, the Rosca de Reyes commemorates the Catholic holiday known as the Epiphany or Baptism of Jesus that takes place on January 6th. Unlike King Cake, Rosca de Reyes is consumed only on January 6th and brings with it a unique set of Mexican traditions.

While Santa brings gifts on Christmas morning, Mexican children receive their gifts from los reyes magos, the three kings who brought gifts to baby Jesus to celebrate his baptism. The colorful quince, maraschino cherry, and candied fig toppings that line the Rosca de Reyes represent the three kings' gifts. After the children open their presents, Mexican families gather around to cut out their personal slices of bread. Whoever gets the slice with the figurine of Baby Jesus has to buy or make tamales the following month for Candelaria Day.