The 23 Best Restaurants In New Orleans

While there's never a bad time to be a diner in the city of New Orleans, some days — in fact some seasons — are better than others. Of course, Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, and Tails of the Cocktail rank among those annual events that are most delicious. Yet, every few years, there are one-off events that really up the ante, like when the Crescent City hosts the Super Bowl. In those cases, it's always helpful for new and old visitors alike to know where to find the best restaurants.

A city's dining scene is always changing, NOLA's especially. As exciting as it is to see fresh restaurants pop up on familiar street corners, it's harrowing to watch beloved establishments seemingly sink into the Mississippi mud and disappear. "Ain't Dere No More" is a common refrain here for a reason. Also, for that reason, it can be hard to define the "best" of what the city has to offer. With so many different culinary influences, and so many shops spanning its history, the adjective is purely subjective. Still, let's try to define it anyway.

As someone who lived in and around New Orleans for nearly a decade, I've sat at a fair share of tables in just about every neighborhood (and on both sides of the river). I also worked as a server, and so consider myself to be an industry insider regarding both the new and old of what's cooking down south. As such, I've created a list that spans both flavor and time. Bon appétit.

