The 23 Best Restaurants In New Orleans
While there's never a bad time to be a diner in the city of New Orleans, some days — in fact some seasons — are better than others. Of course, Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, and Tails of the Cocktail rank among those annual events that are most delicious. Yet, every few years, there are one-off events that really up the ante, like when the Crescent City hosts the Super Bowl. In those cases, it's always helpful for new and old visitors alike to know where to find the best restaurants.
A city's dining scene is always changing, NOLA's especially. As exciting as it is to see fresh restaurants pop up on familiar street corners, it's harrowing to watch beloved establishments seemingly sink into the Mississippi mud and disappear. "Ain't Dere No More" is a common refrain here for a reason. Also, for that reason, it can be hard to define the "best" of what the city has to offer. With so many different culinary influences, and so many shops spanning its history, the adjective is purely subjective. Still, let's try to define it anyway.
As someone who lived in and around New Orleans for nearly a decade, I've sat at a fair share of tables in just about every neighborhood (and on both sides of the river). I also worked as a server, and so consider myself to be an industry insider regarding both the new and old of what's cooking down south. As such, I've created a list that spans both flavor and time. Bon appétit.
Acamaya
James Beard-nominated chef Ana Castro put New Orleans and the national food landscape on notice when she opened her first restaurant Lengua Madre in 2021. After this celebrated, modern Mexican spot closed in 2023, she proceeded to get busy with opening the Bywater-based Acamaya.
As a more casual, mariscos-Mexicanos-style shop, Acamaya serves a staple of any NOLA visit — seafood — in deliciously inventive and approachable ways. Take, for example, Castro's twist on oysters; served with a chiltepín pepper vinegar, they exceed the flavor imparted by a traditional Tabasco (or Louisiana) hot sauce drip that's so readily splashed on oysters in this town. For larger portions, try the arroz negro, blackened with squid ink, studded with mussels, and made all the more unctuous by huitlacoche.
Compère Lapin
"Meals aren't about trends, shock value, or opulence," goes the first line of philosophy at Compère Lapin. It explains how chef Nina Compton's first independent venture has remained a staple in the Crescent City since opening a decade ago in the Old No. 77 hotel. At Compère Lapin, the breadth of Compton's influences are merged — Italian, Caribbean, French — to offer a menu that feels well-heeled without being stuffy.
While constantly changing, keep an eye out for dishes like the curried goat, served with lush sweet potato gnocchi, or fried chicken with coconut grits and a jerk honey butter. An array of small bites and first plates also adorn the menu, such as crispy crab fingers and blackened pig ears with smoked aioli.
Brennan's
Brennan's is a classic New Orleans restaurant that has managed to stay at the forefront of both local and national foodscapes for decades now. Its upscale environment offers a great opportunity for diners looking for a traditional white-tablecloth experience.
One of Brennan's most specific draws can be found on the appetizer menu: turtle soup. Once a traditional food, the dish is now rare to see. Other menu highlights include a satsuma-coated duck that's just the right amount of sticky, sweet, and tart.
Fritai
For many foodies, the 2024 season of "Top Chef" was an introduction to the cooking of Charly Pierre. New Orleanians, however, were eating up his inspired take on Haitian cuisine long before he appeared on TV.
Pierre's Tremé-based restaurant is the blossom that bloomed from a food stall that once occupied space in the St. Roch Market. Despite larger digs, the focus on street food remains. You can't go wrong with oxtail nachos, but will certainly cover more ground with a super Fritai platter of fried fish, kabrit (goat), and tangy pikliz.
Dakar
Lately, one of NOLA's toughest reservations to secure has been at chef Serigne Mbaye's Dakar. The pescatarian tasting menu is a manifestation of both Mbaye's memories and experiences with his native Senegalese cuisine. It's sharpened by his training and mentorship with chefs like Dominic Crenn and Pierre Thiam.
In most cases, the dishes at Dakar are a geopolitical history lesson, too. The ingredients, flavors, and techniques explain the dominant impact African cuisine has imparted on Creole food. In this way, it's one of the best restaurants for understanding New Orleans cuisine.
Mosquito Supper Club
Mosquito Supper Club isn't a traditional restaurant, per se. As a supper club, diners pay in advance for their seating, which ensures that the proper amount is procured for service each evening and leaves little room for waste. It also ensures you'll be rubbing elbows with other guests at a communal dining table.
The new-age sustainability model aligns with chef Melissa M. Martin's approach to bayou cuisine. The menu is constantly rotating, though past examples have included stuffed crab heads, sweet potato biscuits, and a vibrant oyster soup.
Casamento's Restaurant
A meal at Casamento's harkens back to an older age of New Orleans dining, only the seafood tastes as fresh as if it were plucked from the Gulf only hours before you arrived. Likely, it was. For over 100 years, this shop's been offering the best of oyster culture to the Crescent City. Fresh or chargrilled, this is the spot for slurping them down.
Another highlight of Casamento's menu are the corn-floured oysters, fried and served on buttered pan-bread. The sandwich is known as an oyster loaf, and it's an iconic NOLA dish.
Zasu
Mid-City's Zasu is an unassuming place with big flavors. Craving pasta with a whiff of the Gulf? There's blue crab fettuccine for that (with some sweet English peas thrown in, at that). Feeling like your vegetarian wanting's often playing second fiddle? Luxuriously soft pierogies of wild mushroom and potato await.
All this to say, James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Sue Zemanick has established Zasu as a worthy destination for special occasions, or a place to have a special meal on an average night. Inspired by Slovak heritage, Zasu remains an intimate and hospitable choice for dining in NOLA.
Addis
The flavors of East Africa are also represented in the Crescent City through restaurants like Addis, an Ethiopian eatery found in the 7th Ward. It's operated as a family venture, and guests are served as if they're extended members from out of town.
Though chicken, shrimp, and beef can be found on the menu, this New Orleans restaurant is great for vegans and vegetarians, as well as anyone who likes to have fun while they're eating. Order the world combo, and try to be around when the coffee roasting ceremony takes place.
Coquette
For European flavors delivered with localized ingredients, get a reservation at Coquette. It's housed in a historic building with fine ambiance. Although technically a modern French restaurant, the food feels eclectic: braised rabbit, carrot bolognese, and a boudin with smoked pumpkin grits are some dishes that have appeared on the recent menu iteration.
One of the best parts about Coquette is that it's as fun to drink here as it is to eat. Meletti amaro matches with mezcal. Jamaican rum saddles with sumac and charred pineapple. And don't skip the Rye-d the Lightning cocktail.
Dooky Chase's Restaurant
Realistically, there's nothing that can be written about Dooky Chase's Restaurant that hasn't been said already, but better and by more informed folks. As it goes for storied institutions. The restaurant is historic for a long list of reasons, all of them having to do with the way the late Leah Chase and her family have strived for generations to make this Creole eatery a community hub.
To try their true take on Creole cooking, make sure you've made a reservation. Dinner service is only on Friday and Saturday nights, while lunch runs Tuesday through Friday.
Turkey and the Wolf
Playful. Irreverent. Rude. Stonerific. These are just a few ways to describe the general vibe of Turkey and the Wolf — probably the best sandwich shop you'll visit in your life, or at least on your vacation through New Orleans.
It's been included on longlists of influential restaurants and raked in accolades, but the only thing that seems to really hold chef Mason Hereford's (seemingly erratic) attention is making good food. The sandwich menu changes up; the quality does not. Expect hefty portions, unique combinations, and maybe a contact buzz.
Pêche
If you're new to eating in New Orleans, it can seem like restaurateur Donald Link owns the entire town. He doesn't, but it's close. Pêche is the seafood outpost of his sprawling food empire. It's long been a JBF darling for its simple and direct approach to grilled seafood.
Recent menus have dished up breakthrough dishes, like a fine-dining take on fish sticks using a batter from local Urban South beer, and baked drum over sticky rice. After trying a few plates at Pêche, you'll likely want to check off the entire Link restaurant bingo card.
Tân Định
Although technically not in the city proper, Tân Định is too good to leave off any list of best New Orleans restaurants. That's a considerable feat, since NOLA isn't short on excellent Vietnamese options. What does Tân Định do well? Everything, pretty much.
Yes, the menu includes pho, but it's telling that it's just one of many moreish options. The cá kho tộ (clay pot catfish) is one dish not to miss, though diners could spend days' worth of meals working through the bánh hỏi (pressed vermicelli) list.
Saffron
The Vilkhu family, proprietors of Magazine Street's Saffron, consider their restaurant an evolution of Indian dining. Since its opening, the restaurant's approach has also continued to evolve, growing from serving contemporary options in standard fashion, to now including a chef's tasting menu, as well.
Regardless of which format you prefer, Saffron's regional approach has something for every pallet. The tamarind Gulf shrimp are heavy hitters and are right next to succulent pork shoulder vindaloo. For a unique experience, order the potato nest chaat to be assembled tableside.
The Husky
New Orleans has a lot of highly regarded steakhouses, but it's unlikely that many local foodies would consider The Husky among them. Yet. To be fair, steakhouses are an inherently exclusive style of restaurant, and this Freret Street establishment is relatively new on the block.
The Husky has the feel of an alpine lounge and leans heavily into "The Great Gatsby" themes without being too gauche. Its array of choice and prime beef steaks also includes a beef Wellington, which pairs well with a menu selection of old-fashioned options.
Lola's
New Orleans is clearly well associated with its French heritage, but the Spanish were some of the first Europeans to fly their flag over the area. Their influence can still be felt in some areas of the city, and with a visit to Lola's, it can be tasted, too.
Take it from someone who's traveled extensively through Spain — the paella served at Lola's is exceptional. When served outdoors, the experience is near as perfect as you can get from a restaurant in NOLA. Of course, you'll want to pair it with a bottle of red or white sangria, made fresh daily.
Antoine's Restaurant
By most counts, Antoine's isn't just one of the best restaurants in New Orleans — it's also the oldest. The kitchen is credited as the place where chargrilled oysters Rockefeller were invented, and to this day, those seeking a taste of the rich and salty sauce are well rewarded by taking a trip here.
They aren't the only grilled oysters you'll want to scoop from their half-shell. Visit the attached Hermes Bar for some blue crab-crusted Ronquille oysters, and order a Satchmo Negroni — made with satsuma rum — while you're at it.
MaMou
While in NOLA, MaMou is a perfect stop for the Francophile eater who appreciates timeless sophistication provided through congenial service. High French technique isn't just considered, it's practiced expertly by executive chef Tom Branighan. His kitchen dishes moules Provençale and poisson a la Florentine so good you might as well be in another country.
To accentuate Branighan's vision on the plate, sommelier Molly Wismeier has developed an intimately related wine list with which to fill your glass. It's a consistently good — and different — list, and diners are advised to let the team guide them throughout their evening's choices. MaMou is dinner only.
Paladar 511
Some call it New Orleans' best hangover cure, others call it the best of the Marigny, but however you refer to Paladar 511, just be sure you call to make a reservation. (Actually, use Resy.) It's a relatively small, chummy place, where you can nestle into a booth for exceptional woodfired pizzas, or pop a squat at the bar to watch staff shape the delectable handmade pastas you're sure to scarf.
A larger mezzanine area is reservable for groups greater than six. This ensures the interior at Paladar 511 maintains a calm atmosphere and concise focus on service, while making a special occasion for larger parties. If you can't make dinner service, lamb sausage ragu is a mighty brunch dish you're unlikely to find at any other restaurant around town.
Willie Mae's NOLA
Once upon a time, Willie Mae's Scotch House was a locally kept secret for those in the Tremé know. (Admittedly, this was a long time ago.) These days, there's a Willie Mae's outpost in Los Angeles, and the fried chicken that crackles forth from the fryers is known to be some of the best in America.
The original location of Willie Mae's is now closed indefinitely, but a new, full-service restaurant under the same banner is open in the Central Business District. Brittle and golden poultry is still pushed by the piece, battered with the right amount of seasoning to remind you in which city you're eating. Only now, an entire menu can be ordered in addition to your flock of fried food.
Lil' Dizzy's Cafe
Obviously, a lot of New Orleans' best restaurants claim to be historic. Lil' Dizzy's, which has been serving the community in its current spot on Esplanade since 2005, doesn't exactly reject that claim, but nor does it rely on it to draw in customers. The smell of the place does that just fine.
Lil' Dizzy's does fried chicken better than just about any other restaurant in town. The hits don't stop there. The hot sausage po'boy and dirty rice are a part of NOLA's essential dining; the battered catfish is how fried seafood is supposed to taste. And if you've got a sweet tooth? Well, the bread pudding will give you another one.
Porgy's Seafood Market
For the freshest sea critters that the Gulf can offer, Porgy's Seafood is the place. The Mid-City market opened in late 2023 as the brainchild of two couples, each longtime service industry professionals with experience that spans both open and defunct restaurants like Herbsaint, Carmo, and Marjie's Grill.
The team's initial intention behind Porgy's was to make the market a place where fish that are typically considered "bycatch" could be transformed into sustainable snacks and full entrees. Success has risen like a flood. With Gulf shrimp ceviche and crispy fish wings, it's easy to see why. Slide in for some boiled crabs, and leave with a few pounds of just-fished blue runner? Fair trade.
Methodology
Ranking will always be a subjective task, and while I'm confident that the restaurants included in this list represent some of the best that New Orleans has to offer, it's impossible for it to be all-encompassing. (That is to say, sorry if any of your personal favorites didn't make the proverbial cut, dear reader.)
To develop this list, I relied on the two things: my own personal experience as a former server and constant diner in NOLA, and the recommendations of industry sources I've maintained throughout the years. Beyond that, I aimed to be inclusive of the wide array of cultural and culinary influences that have both affected and emerged from NOLA's dining scene. General consumer reviews did play a small factor — none of these restaurants rank below four stars on the ever-present Google scale — but I tried to be even-handed when considering whether or not a restaurant had some unhappy opinions about it.