The Many Accolades Of The Top Chef Season 21 Contestants

Accolades only go so far, and there's no denying America's love for an underdog story: Look no further than the heartbreaking end to Tiffany Derry's journey on "Top Chef" season seven as proof. Oftentimes, it's the less suspecting chefs that end up winning you over with their heartfelt stories, hard work, and passion to prove themselves. Chef Rasika Vekatesa is the first of the competitors that could do just that. She moved from India to New York to work at The Frenchy Laundry, a three-starred Michelin restaurant, but stands out for her experience at Mourad — the one-star Michelin New Moroccan restaurant in San Francisco — where she started as a station cook and worked her way up to Chef de Cuisine.

Then there's Michelle Wallace, who was the longtime executive chef at Gatlin's BBQ, the family-owned and run Houston establishment that's considered the go-to for barbeque — which, needless to say, is a big deal in Texas. She also spent time at its sister restaurant, Gatlin's Fins and Feathers, which was awarded the city's Best Fried Chicken by Eater in 2022; some people might consider that better than a Michelin star. There's also Kenny Nguyen, who was named the Rising Star of Georgia by Restaurant Informer magazine in 2021. That just leaves David Murphy, Dan Jacobs, Savannah Miller, Kevin D'Andrea, and Kaleena Bliss, who may not have the stars or the beards but definitely have the potential to surprise the judges. After all, it comes down to what they serve.