The Old World European Pastry That's Beloved In Wisconsin
When foodies think about Wisconsin's food scene, cheese or niche regional fare like Sheboygan rolls are probably the first things that come to mind. But if you aren't thinking "kringle" when you think about the Badger State, it's time to think again.
The name "kringle" has etymological ties to the Scandinavian terms for knots and cleats in sailing. This filled, frosted pastry traces back to 13th-century Northern Europe, which is why the kringle has found such an enthusiastic and enduring fanbase in Wisconsin. The state is home to a high concentration of Danish immigrants, especially in Racine. The kringle arrived in the city from Denmark during the late 1800s, and by 2013, it was officially named Wisconisn's state pastry.
The kringle consists of more than 30 layers of flaky, buttery dough, which gets rolled and stuffed with flavorful fillings. Back in 1200s Denmark, the original kringles were twisted into pretzel shapes. But, today, the modern kringles known and loved by Wisconsin foodies are formed into open oval ring shapes. Long, lush, and looped, these bad boys are designed for slicing and sharing.
Inside all that flaky layered dough, kringles house jammy fruit or sticky nut fillings, all topped by a layer of sweet icing. The most common kringle fillings include raspberry, pecan, almond, and cream cheese, but bakers have gotten imaginative with different flavors over the years. Gourmet fillings range from maple walnut to apple cinnamon, apricot, cherry, blueberry, Bavarian cream, custard, chocolate hazelnut, red velvet, and more.
Kringles have looped their way into Wisconsin bakery culture for keeps
According to O&H Danish Bakery, based in Racine, Wisconsin, since 1949, "authentic" kringles take three full days to properly assemble. It's all about piety to old-world techniques. "We hand-form each Kringle individually, just like the bakers of Denmark made them in their kitchens centuries ago," explained third-generation owner Eric Olesen. "After rolling out the slightly sweet, tender dough, we add butter to each layer and let the Kringle rest overnight. We repeat that process for three days, resulting in a 36-layer pastry dough that is rich, yet light and flaky."
The layered dough technique of the kringle and countless other Danish pastries was birthed by the famous Scandinavian Bakers' Strike of the mid-1800s. During this period of worker absence, bakers from Austria were brought into Danish bakeries to fill the gaps, introducing their layered yeast dough and shortening technique — which stuck around even after the strike ended and the Austrian bakers left.
Kringles are especially popular among Wisconsin foodies during the holiday season, a staple at parties and cold weather gatherings, typically served with a cup of coffee. Perhaps the kringle's innate sharing size is part of the timeless Danish concept of hygge; according to the official website of the nation of Denmark, "Hygge is about taking time away from the daily rush to be together with people you care about — or even by yourself — to relax and enjoy life's quieter pleasures."