The Old World European Pastry That's Beloved In Wisconsin

When foodies think about Wisconsin's food scene, cheese or niche regional fare like Sheboygan rolls are probably the first things that come to mind. But if you aren't thinking "kringle" when you think about the Badger State, it's time to think again.

The name "kringle" has etymological ties to the Scandinavian terms for knots and cleats in sailing. This filled, frosted pastry traces back to 13th-century Northern Europe, which is why the kringle has found such an enthusiastic and enduring fanbase in Wisconsin. The state is home to a high concentration of Danish immigrants, especially in Racine. The kringle arrived in the city from Denmark during the late 1800s, and by 2013, it was officially named Wisconisn's state pastry.

The kringle consists of more than 30 layers of flaky, buttery dough, which gets rolled and stuffed with flavorful fillings. Back in 1200s Denmark, the original kringles were twisted into pretzel shapes. But, today, the modern kringles known and loved by Wisconsin foodies are formed into open oval ring shapes. Long, lush, and looped, these bad boys are designed for slicing and sharing.

Inside all that flaky layered dough, kringles house jammy fruit or sticky nut fillings, all topped by a layer of sweet icing. The most common kringle fillings include raspberry, pecan, almond, and cream cheese, but bakers have gotten imaginative with different flavors over the years. Gourmet fillings range from maple walnut to apple cinnamon, apricot, cherry, blueberry, Bavarian cream, custard, chocolate hazelnut, red velvet, and more.