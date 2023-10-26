Wisconsin's Sheboygan Bread Rolls Are A Little-Known Regional Icon

When you think of Wisconsin, chances are you're probably thinking about cheese, the Packers, and "That '70s Show." But if you aren't thinking "bread," it's time to think again.

Introducing Sheboygan hard rolls. Don't let the "hard" part scare you — these regional beauties are actually soft, plush, and warm inside with a firm, toothsome exterior. They're puffy, bun-shaped yeasted rolls similar to Kaiser rolls and easily mistaken for regular hamburger buns. But the giveaway is the trademark cleavage that runs through the top of the roll. In a practical sense, the scoring also allows the gasses to escape from the bread as it bakes.

Sheboygan hard rolls are also called "semmel rolls." The thin, crispy outside crust comes from cornmeal, which helps the bread to slide off of the hot pan after baking. These substantial, chewy rolls are customarily around four inches wide and two inches tall, and they're traditionally baked in a brick oven. (For intrepid home bakers, a baking stone is a useful tool here.) Classic Sheboygan semmel rolls are made from some combination of bread flour, yeast, shortening, eggs, sugar, salt, and malt extract. Recipes vary, but either way, the bread emits a uniquely tangy, yeasty aroma that has kept Wisconsinite foodies coming back for decades.