10 Delicious Jambalaya Cooking Tips For Mardi Gras

Sure, Mardi Gras is about partying, parades, and drinking the night away in New Orleans, but it's also largely about food. Mardi Gras festivities are a way to celebrate the Pre-Lenten season via indulgence and revelry, and the flavorful, eclectic cuisine of New Orleans plays a pivotal role in the celebration. New Orleans' cuisine incorporates French, Native American, Spanish, German, Caribbean, and African culinary influence and, needless to say, is one of the most unique food cultures in the U.S.

Advertisement

All around the country, we love to celebrate along with New Orleans by whipping up homemade Cajun and Creole classics that encapsulate the cultural amalgamation of the city. Jambalaya is one of the most iconic dishes in the repertoire of Cajun and Creole cuisine. It's said to have been created in the 18th century when Spanish colonists attempted to make seafood paella sans saffron, as it's not native to the New World. Others trace it back to Africa, claiming its roots stemmed from jollof rice. Jambalaya is composed of rice, meat, seafood, herbs, and vegetables specific to the Gulf Coast region and — regardless of where it originated — it's a Cajun and Creole staple nowadays.

To learn a few tricks in mastering jambalaya, I spoke with two experts: cookbook author and blogger Mike Hultquist of Chili Pepper Madness and Louisiana chef Trey Herty of T-Rey's Boudin. Together, we explored different ingredients, techniques, and styles that take jambalaya to the next level. Drawing on their years expertise, these professionals illustrate how they prepare a flavor-packed, authentic jambalaya, just in time for Mardi Gras.

Advertisement