12 Cajun And Creole Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

There's no better American cuisine to show off the country's melting pot status than Louisiana's. The Cajun people, originally from Eastern Canada and known as Acadians, immigrated to the Southeastern United States in the 1700s. Modern-day Creole people are descendants of colonial French, African American, and Native American ancestors. These two prominent cultures have established a rich culinary heritage across Louisiana, with food that incorporates elements of French Canadian, Native American, Caribbean, African, and Spanish cooking styles and ingredients. It's some of the most distinct cuisine in the world.

Cajun and Creole cuisines are defined by their use of the abundant seafood teeming from the fertile wetlands of Louisiana and Gulf of Mexico. Although the terms are sometimes used interchangeably, there are stark differences between these two prominent epicurean arts. The differences in Cajun and Creole cuisine lie mostly in their appearance in the rural South versus the cities, respectively. Essential Cajun ingredients incorporate specific loud and spicy seasonings, as opposed to Creole cuisine's mellow, herbaceous flare.

I've teamed up with food blogger Nicole Caridad Ralston of Off the Eaten Path NOLA and Chef Eryn A'leah, a New Orleans private chef, to showcase the most legendary dishes of both cuisines. These two food experts chose their favorite time-honored Louisiana dishes to act as examples of the best in the worlds of Cajun and Creole cooking, so you can get acquainted with the cuisine no matter where in the world you are.