16 Best Restaurants For Gumbo In New Orleans

Gumbo is as much an integral part of New Orleans culture as Mardi Gras and the Saints. The name "gumbo" is thought to have derived from the West African word for okra, while the roux from which every gumbo is born has French origins. Filé, a spice made of ground sassafras leaves, is used as a thickening agent in gumbo and has roots in Native American culture. Ultimately, this stew made of meat, seafood, and vegetables acts as a tangible manifestation of New Orleans's melting pot status, showcasing the bounty of the Gulf along with elements from the cultures that make the city the lively, multicultural metropolis that it is today.

In New Orleans, gumbo — often confused with étouffée and jambalaya — is a dish that brings people together, eliminating class boundaries and cutting through cultural red tape. You'll find gumbo served in fine dining establishments, dive bars, and — where most New Orleans locals believe the best gumbo is found — your friend or family member's house. There's nothing like a steaming bowl of homemade gumbo, but a few New Orleans restaurants serve a gumbo that rivals the one "ya' momma and dem" made. For this list, we used our personal expertise along with customer reviews to show off the best restaurants for a gumbo that will have you chanting "Who dat!" in no time.