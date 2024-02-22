16 Best Restaurants For Gumbo In New Orleans
Gumbo is as much an integral part of New Orleans culture as Mardi Gras and the Saints. The name "gumbo" is thought to have derived from the West African word for okra, while the roux from which every gumbo is born has French origins. Filé, a spice made of ground sassafras leaves, is used as a thickening agent in gumbo and has roots in Native American culture. Ultimately, this stew made of meat, seafood, and vegetables acts as a tangible manifestation of New Orleans's melting pot status, showcasing the bounty of the Gulf along with elements from the cultures that make the city the lively, multicultural metropolis that it is today.
In New Orleans, gumbo — often confused with étouffée and jambalaya — is a dish that brings people together, eliminating class boundaries and cutting through cultural red tape. You'll find gumbo served in fine dining establishments, dive bars, and — where most New Orleans locals believe the best gumbo is found — your friend or family member's house. There's nothing like a steaming bowl of homemade gumbo, but a few New Orleans restaurants serve a gumbo that rivals the one "ya' momma and dem" made. For this list, we used our personal expertise along with customer reviews to show off the best restaurants for a gumbo that will have you chanting "Who dat!" in no time.
Dooky Chase's
As far as quintessential New Orleans restaurants go, it doesn't get much more iconic than Dooky Chase's. Chef Leah Chase opened its doors in 1941, and the restaurant has maintained a reputation as a cultural landmark ever since. During the civil rights movement, Dooky Chase acted as a meeting place for black leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Today, the restaurant's storied political history is reflected in its iconic Cajun and Creole dishes that have been fueling the folks of New Orleans for decades — through struggle and success.
Nowadays, Leah Chase's grandson Edgar L. "Dook" Chase runs the show, and the restaurant's patrons continue to swoon over the gumbo. Dooky Chase's Creole sausage and seafood gumbo is loaded with fresh, plump shrimp, blue crab, chicken, and sausage. The gumbo is thinner and soup-like, unlike most gumbos, which are thick and reminiscent of stew. Dooky Chase's is open for lunch Tuesday through Thursday and lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
(504) 821-0600
2301 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Li'l Dizzy's Cafe
Family-owned and operated Li'l Dizzy's is a household name in Louisiana-style fried chicken. But Li'l Dizzy's extends eons beyond chicken with a short and sweet menu that turns Creole classics into modern Southern delights.
Li'l Dizzy's is a true gem, from its menu to its homey ambiance. Take a seat in the cozy, casual dining room and prepare to indulge in true Louisiana gumbo. Li'l Dizzy's take on the beloved dish involves ham, andouille sausage, and soft shell crab, as well as a generous helping of Creole seasonings. Start your meal with a cup of gumbo before diving into a plate of the cafe's legendary fried chicken. Li'l Dizzy's is open Monday through Saturday for lunch.
(504) 766-8687
1500 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116
Heard Dat Kitchen
Located in the realm between fine dining and casual home cooking, Heard Dat Kitchen dishes out New Orleans classics along with creative concoctions crafted by owner Chef Jeff Heard. He infuses his creations with precision, heart, and genuine flavors that reflect the soulful essence of his heritage. Heard Dat Kitchen is known for serving upscale takes on Southern classics to-go, so customers can enjoy a luxurious meal from the comfort of their own homes.
When preparing gumbo, Chef Jeff cooks the roux to the perfect color and consistency. He then waits for all of the spices to meld together to create a seamless fusion of savory flavors. The restaurant's gumbo is fit for a meal on its own, but it's typically served with a hefty dose of potato salad and a toasty grilled cheese sandwich. Heard Dat Kitchen is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(504) 510-4248
2520 Felicity St, New Orleans, LA 70113
Liuzza's by the Track
Since 1996, Liuzza's by the Track has stood as a cultural nexus for music, social gatherings, exceptional cocktails and beer, and naturally, a haven for classic New Orleans dishes crafted from time-honored recipes. The restaurant serves as an informal rendezvous point for partygoers attending events at the New Orleans Fairgrounds, notably the Jazz and Heritage Festival.
The gumbo at Liuzza's by the Track is famous for its use of a dark roux. The dish is loaded with fresh seafood added just before the gumbo is finished, so the fresh flavors of the Gulf remain prominent in the dish. Try the gumbo alongside the restaurant's famous BBQ shrimp po'boy for the ultimate comfort food meal. Luizza's by the Track is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(504) 218-7888
1518 N Lopez St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Restaurant R'evolution
Renowned chef and restaurateur John Folse opened Restaurant R'evolution in the heart of the French Quarter to serve as a sector between tourism and local culture: a place to unite everyone under the canopy of dedication to Cajun and Creole cuisine. The restaurant utilizes raw ingredients found in the verdant landscape of Louisiana to create contemporary dishes that showcase just how good New Orleans cuisine can be.
You can't talk about Chef John Folse without mentioning his legendary dish Death by Gumbo. The extravagant take on the classic involves a whole quail stuffed with traditional gumbo ingredients — smoked andouille sausage, filé, oysters, and heavily seasoned rice. Cut into the bird to unleash a savory medley of flavors that each stand apart, unlike a traditional gumbo that retains one single flavor profile from simmering all ingredients together. Restaurant R'evolution is open Thursday through Tuesday for dinner.
(504) 553-2277
777 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Sweet Soulfood
Typically, Southern fare is heavy on meat and seafood, making vegans steer clear of the usual staples. But Sweet Soulfood creates vegan versions of these timeless favorites, allowing all diets to partake in the homely classics of Louisiana.
For a niche gumbo that hits all the right spots, try Sweet Soulfood's vegan gumbo. Starting with a thin and light roux, earthy and bright-flavored okra carries this dish, while vegan sausage adds heartiness and heat. Traditional gumbo is far from vegan-friendly, so much so that it would seem that Sweet Soulfood has done the impossible by crafting a veggie-laden version of the dish that stands up to meat and seafood versions of Louisiana gumbo. Sweet Soulfood is open Monday through Saturday for lunch.
(504) 821-2669
1025 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Herbsaint
James Beard award winner Chef Donald Link is the brain behind Herbsaint: an upscale eatery in New Orleans's Warehouse District where traditional French cuisine meets the American South and which earned Link the award for Best Chef in the South in 2007. Herbsaint is the ideal spot for a romantic dinner for two, complete with unconventional dishes accompanied by an expert wine pairing.
Opt for Herbsaint's chicken, tasso, and sausage gumbo. This gumbo is prepared with plenty of dark roux and locally made andouille sausage; it's a quintessential take on the New Orleans favorite. This dish is crafted with the care and erudition that comes with years of experience and love in the Gulf Coast region. Herbsaint is open Monday through Friday for lunch and dinner and Saturdays for dinner only.
(504) 524-4114
701 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130
Coop's Place
Coop's Place is known to locals as a good spot in the French Quarter to grab a bite and a strong drink. While you'll find many tourists here these days, it's your best chance at getting a local experience in the most frequented part of the city. Bartenders at Coop's dish out food and drinks in true New Orleans fashion: with aplomb and self-proclaimed snarkiness. The restaurant is famous for its low prices and exceptional food with an ultra-casual atmosphere. Here, it's easy to bond with fellow bar patrons over a cup of low-cost but high-quality gumbo and a stiff Hurricane.
The seafood gumbo at Coop's Place is as traditional as Cajun gumbo gets. It's a dark roux and comes loaded with shrimp, crab claws, oysters, and vegetables fresh from the renowned French Market. Coop's Place is open Thursday through Tuesday for lunch, dinner, and late-night drinks.
(504) 525-9053
1109 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Stanley
With a prime location in historic Jackson Square and a longstanding reputation for delivering elevated Southern fare with class and charm, Stanley is a worthy choice for your first dining experience in the Crescent City. Chef and owner Scott Boswell, a Louisiana native, crafts an upscale version of casual Southern cuisine, creating charming renditions of favorite dishes to impress newcomers as well as those who grew up on Louisiana cuisine.
The gumbo at Stanley utilizes shrimp from the Gulf as well as oysters, chicken, and andouille sausage and is finished with scallions for a burst of garden-fresh flavor among the deeply savory notes. Add a scoop of Southern potato salad to your gumbo for a much-deserved dose of cooling creaminess. Stanley is open Thursday through Monday for breakfast and lunch.
(504) 587-0093
547 St Ann St., New Orleans, LA 70116
Kingfish
Kingfish pays homage to the days of Louisiana governor Huey P. Long, with 1920s decor and servers and bartenders donning Depression-era attire. Enjoy this distant throwback speakeasy-style at the restaurant's huge wrap-around bar. Kingfish is a popular spot for brunch in the Big Easy, rivaling some much more iconic establishments thanks to its unique menu that combines Louisiana favorites with contemporary trends.
In true Kingfish fashion, the gumbo incorporates a blend of Cajun spices but — rather than the traditional seafood blend — is made with smoked duck and andouille sausage. Snag a crab cake with BBQ aioli on the side for a delightful seafood fix to complement the rich stew.
(504) 598-5005
337 Chartres St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
Pascal's Manale
Pascal's Manale is as iconic as the city of New Orleans itself. Originally opened in 1913, the restaurant maintained ownership by the same family for nearly 40 years, until it was sold in 2019. But its legendary reputation continues on as strong as ever. Despite new ownership, Pascal's Manale continues to serve the staple dishes that put it on the map over a century ago.
Although the restaurant is most known for its succulent BBQ shrimp po'boy, its gumbo stands out among the countless varieties of the dish in New Orleans. Starting with an expertly prepared roux and the cornerstone of gumbo — the tweaked mirepoix known as the Holy Trinity — Pascal's Manale's chicken and andouille gumbo is one that shouldn't be missed on your next Nola excursion. Pascal's Manale is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(504) 895-4877
1838 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115
Mr. B's Bistro
Since its inception in 1979, Mr. B's Bistro has offered superb Louisiana fare in an upscale-casual environment. Perfect for first-timers to the city, the bistro's menu supplies nearly every Southern favorite, from shrimp and grits to an unconventionally styled jambalaya made with pasta, meat, and seafood.
Mr. B's Bistro stands out among the crowded gumbo scene in the French Quarter by offering a famous take on the beloved stew. Gumbo Ya Ya — one of the most famous gumbo varieties in the Quarter — starts with famously swarthy roux and Creole seasonings and is finished with tender chicken, smokey and spicy Southern andouille sausage, and flavorful veggies. For seafood fans, the restaurant also offers a traditional seafood gumbo made with Gulf shrimp, crab, and okra. Mr. B's Bistro is open Wednesday through Monday for lunch and dinner.
(504) 523-2078
201 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Chef Ron's Gumbo Stop
For a taste of true Louisiana gumbo outside of the tourist districts, visit Chef Ron's Gumbo Stop in Metairie. The award-winning chef, originally from Rhode Island, surprises New Orleans locals with his ability to create an authentic variety of the city's most famous dish despite his Northeastern roots. The small restaurant is tucked away in a bustling strip mall, but don't let its size discourage you from enjoying a delightful lunch — it might just be the highlight of your New Orleans trip.
Many of the restaurants on our list offer one or two varieties of gumbo to choose from, but Chef Ron's stays true to its name and offers guests a plethora of potential gumbo combinations. For your first time, try the restaurant's most famous option — stuffed gumbo. This Chef Ron original stew, made with chicken, shrimp, crab, sausage, and okra, is made in his signature Creole style and comes topped with fried catfish. It doesn't get much more traditionally Louisiana than this dish. Chef Ron's Gumbo Stop is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
(504) 835-2022
2309 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie, LA 70001
Gabrielle Restaurant
Despite a 12-year hiatus after Hurricane Katrina, Gabrielle Restaurant — founded in 1992 — remains among the most famed establishments in New Orleans history. The restaurant, renowned for its bona fide Cajun fare, is spearheaded by Chef Greg Sonnier. Chef Sonnier is the recipient of the prestigious James Beard's Best Chef in the South Award and continues his legacy to this day, supplying both locals and tourists with remarkable renditions of the meals that they grew up on.
Gabrielle's otherworldly smoked gumbo is thick and meaty, with smoked quail, chicken, and mango sausage. This sweet-heat gumbo is among the most revered in the city for its unique, locally sourced ingredients and eclectic flavor profile. Gabrielle Restaurant is open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for dinner.
(504) 603-2344
2441 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Gris-Gris
Located on bustling Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District, Gris-Gris has rapidly emerged as a New Orleans staple since it was opened by Chef Eric Cook in 2018. Gris-gris — a reference to good fortune in New Orleans culture — is the perfect expression to embody the vibe at this casual yet hip and lively restaurant, where good times are always shared and food is something to bond over.
The gumbo at Gris-Gris is inspired by the Vermilion Parish (a French-dominated location west of New Orleans) style of the dish, providing a little something different outside of traditional New Orleans cuisine. Unpretentious and full of the flavors of the South with chicken and andouille sausage, this dish acts as a perfect example of a conventional, like-grandma-used-to-make gumbo. Gris-Gris is open Wednesday through Monday for lunch and dinner.
(504) 272-0241
1800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Brigtsen's
If you're on the hunt for homemade cuisine but don't have any local connections in the city that you can solicit for your gumbo fix, your next best bet is to head uptown and reserve a spot at Brigtsen's. The restaurant is located in an old home, where each room is a separate area for diners to enjoy an elevated home-cooked-style meal amidst rustic ambiance. The restaurant was opened in 1986 by Frank Brigtsen, who trained under the prestigious chef Paul Prudhomme, the culinary mastermind responsible for popularizing and modernizing Cajun and Creole cuisine in New Orleans. Chef Prudhomme is also credited with creating the first of the bizarre and infamous Turducken.
A carefully crafted roux and layers of flavors make Brigtsen's gumbo shine in a sea of lesser imitations. The humble components in this gumbo are added separately to ensure that each ingredient's flavor shines in this thick soup-like meal. Shrimp, oysters, and fresh okra combine to create an irresistible rendition of this classic. Brigtsen's is open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner.
(504) 861-7610
723 Dante St, New Orleans, LA 70118
Methodology
As a lover of all things Cajun and Creole and one who frequents the city of New Orleans enough to call it my second home, I can confidently say that I've indulged in my fair share of gumbo in The Big Easy. No two gumbos are alike, and varying differences from Cajun to Creole and regional distinctions make the gumbo scene in New Orleans eclectic and diverse. Like any top travel destination, New Orleans is home to some lesser varieties of the famous dish — restaurants that use flashy gimmicks and quirky frills to attract tourists while serving cheap and mediocre food. I avoided these restaurants to showcase the best in true Louisiana gumbo.
Drawing on my personal encounters with the city's culinary scene and insights from online customer reviews, I meticulously curated this list, encompassing various gumbo styles. Overall, the taste of each gumbo played the biggest role, but price and location also factored into the final choices for this compilation. I implore you to use this list on a gumbo getaway, sampling the highest quality and most quintessential varieties of the dish so you, like all New Orleans residents, can identify your favorite style of the most beloved meal in the South.