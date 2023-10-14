The Difference Between French And New Orleans-Style Beignets

Depending on your associations, the word beignet might conjure images of small, round pastries found in Parisian bakeries, or powdered sugar-doused squares served in bustling New Orleans cafés. Maybe, you're not familiar with the word at all — if so, it's high time for an introduction.

Beignet can have different meanings in different contexts. In French, it's roughly equivalent to the English word fritter. Both words are used to describe a wide category of fried foods: small pieces of dough, sometimes wrapped around a sweet or savory filling. In France, the pastry that English speakers think of as French beignets go by many names: beignet souffle, boules de Berlin, and the mischievous term, pets de nonne — we'll come back to that. In some culinary contexts, the word specifically refers to fried choux pastry — a definition that New Orleanians would object to since New Orleans-style beignets are made from yeasted dough, not choux pastry. Despite their differences, New Orleans-style beignets are closely associated with French cuisine. The region has close ties to French culture, and French settlers are credited with bringing beignets to America — where they've taken on a life of their own.