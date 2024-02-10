The Difference Between Etouffée And Gumbo

Gumbo has roots in West African cooking and features ingredients native to the Louisiana bayous. With rustic origins, gumbo is adaptable to the ingredients on hand — seafood, chicken, sausage, and country ham are some of the main flavors you might encounter. The base of the soup is flavored with the trinity of onion, celery, and bell pepper, along with a hearty dose of Cajun seasoning.

The name gumbo is said to come from the West African word for okra, which is a common ingredient used to thicken the soup. When okra isn't available, some cooks use ground sassafras, also known as filé, and others turn to the European method of cooking flour and fat together into a roux, but in this case, a dark brown version. As gumbo migrated from kitchen to kitchen, the recipes evolved, so there's no one traditional gumbo but a whole family of soups that mostly have the Cajun trinity vegetables in common.

Roux-thickened, deep-brown gumbo is one of the more common versions you'll find on menus and resembles étouffée in color and flavor, but with much more broth. Creole gumbo might include tomatoes and okra, and there's a version called gumbo z'herbes, which is full of greens. Gumbo is traditionally served with white rice, either as a scoop on top or on the side of the bowl to stir in. The rice absorbs the brothy flavors, making gumbo a hearty and filling dish.