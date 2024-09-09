Tasso Is The Smoky And Spicy Ham That You Need To Start Cooking With

The cuisine of Louisiana encompasses everything that makes American food so unique; an impressive amalgamation of various cultures from around the globe combine to give this food its trademark originality. Fresh seafood from the gulf — along with the sacred mirepoix known as the holy trinity — is cooked into spicy stews to act as the bread and butter of this cuisine. Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and étouffée are known throughout the world as some of the most distinct and delicious dishes to come from the region. Admittedly, Louisiana's heavy focus on seafood means that other lesser-known dishes and ingredients wind up on the back burner, so to speak, in terms of worldwide notoriety.

Those outside of Louisiana usually think of seafood and spicy seasoning when they think of Cajun fare, but those born and raised in the bayou know that there exists a myriad of eclectic ingredients that this cuisine thrives on. Tasso — a flavorful pork product — aids in Louisiana's reputation for producing zesty dishes, and of all the ingredients essential in Cajun cuisine, few are as versatile and necessary as this ubiquitous ingredient. I interviewed chef Stephen Stryjewski — James Beard Foundation Award winner and co-owner of Cochon Butcher in New Orleans — to discover what makes tasso so crucial in Cajun cooking.