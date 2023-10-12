What Is Turkey Ham And What Does It Taste Like?

You may have noticed turkey ham sitting in the deli aisle of your grocery store and thought to yourself: What in the world is that? At first glance, it makes about as much sense as a product labeled "chicken beef" or "salmon pork" — and besides, ham is legally required to be made with the thigh meat of a pig. But rest assured, turkey ham is made from turkey. There's no pork in it.

It's a similar type of confusion as the kind associated with almond milk and other non-dairy milk alternatives. According to a 1976 New York Times report, turkey ham caused legal troubles with pork producers similar to the ones non-dairy milks have had with dairy companies today. Obviously, turkey ham was able to keep its name, or we wouldn't know it as such today. But turkey ham products are now required to include a subheading of "cured turkey thigh meat" as a result of those legal troubles — just to clarify exactly what it is.