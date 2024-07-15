A Light Hand Is Key When Making Cornbread Croutons

Whether or not you subscribe to the belief that a salad is actually a vessel for croutons, it's hard to argue with the effect some small pieces of bread can have on a pile of lettuce. They bring a crunch that iceberg, cucumber, and even carrots can't compete with, and add flavor that celery wishes it could offer. Not to mention, croutons are the perfect thing to snack on through your salad-making process — just save a few for your final dish, okay?

Any kind of bread can be a crouton: Hand-torn chunks of sourdough, nutty pumpernickel, crispy-salty wedges of pita, or — one of our favorites — sweet, slightly crumbly cubes of cornbread. Pair them with chipotle ranch for a Southern twist on a classic Cobb, sprinkle a few on your next bowl of three-bean chili, or swap cornbread croutons for the packaged variety for a harvest-inspired cornbread stuffing next Thanksgiving. They're flavorful and easy to make — as long as you're gentle.

Why do you need to have a light hand when making cornbread croutons? Cornbread is notoriously crumbly (though you can play with your fats and types of cornmeal to tweak the texture). After you've sliced it into cubes, you still need to add oil and seasonings, and if you're not careful, you'll wind up with a bowl full of flavorful crumbs instead of the bite-sized pieces you were hoping for. But have no fear. With a few easy tips, you'll be enjoying perfect cornbread croutons in a Jiffy.