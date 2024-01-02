How To Make Your Cornbread Actually Taste Like Corn - Exclusive

Though regular cornbread can be delicious, there's no denying that it doesn't taste much like corn. It's made with cornmeal, but if you're expecting the delicious taste of sweet corn, you'll be disappointed. That's exactly how pastry chef, cookbook author, and restaurateur Nancy Silverton felt about standard cornbread recipes. As she told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, "When I looked at and analyzed what I didn't like about cornbread, it was that it never tasted like corn ... To me, a cornbread, given the name, should have sort of a corn flavor to it at least."

That meant that when she was developing the cornbread recipe in her latest book, "The Cookie That Changed My Life," she took an innovative approach to incorporating fresh corn. Silverton uses fresh corn on the cob to make a sort of concentrate by "creaming the corn, straining out the natural milkiness that comes out of that corn, then heating it up and turning it into a pudding-like consistency with a whole lot of flavor." Blending this mixture into her cornbread batter gave Silverton the taste she'd been looking for.