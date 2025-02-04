The Regional Differences In Creole Vs Cajun Gumbo
No trip to southern Louisiana is complete without eating some Cajun and Creole dishes — a bowl of gumbo, especially. However, the variety can vary greatly depending on the region of the state you're in, which only brings up the true test of an experienced gumbo lover: knowing the difference between Creole and Cajun. Anyone who has spent time in Louisiana has come across these terms; the two are often used interchangeably to describe the region's local people and culture, and they do share a lot of similarities, but there are distinction cultural and historical differences. Especially when it comes to cuisine, the terms Creole and Cajun should be understood as two distinct styles of Louisianan cuisine.
Today, the common understanding is that Louisianan Creoles are from New Orleans, while the Cajuns populate the rural parts of southern Louisiana, also known as the Acadiana region. History has seen these two groups intermingle and blend — racially, geographically, linguistically, musically, and, as is seen in the case of gumbo, culinarily.
However, through multiple periods of European colonialism and the many centuries of the transatlantic slave trade, there's also been cultural movements towards differentiation and preservation — with gumbo's Creole and Cajun styles servings as beautiful examples. Knowing this, a bowl of gumbo — no matter the style — is hardly ever just a bowl of gumbo. Fortunately, Johnnie Gale, the corporate chef of the Louisiana-based Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood, offered Tasting Table her expertise in deciphering each bowl's differences.
A gumbo refresher
If you've ever had gumbo, you likely don't need a reminder. But for those who need a refresher — or who are just curious on how its made — Gale told Tasting Table, "Gumbo is made by making equal parts roux with oil and flour and then adding stock or water along with vegetables and protein." She went on to explain that "the name derives from a West African word for okra, suggesting that gumbo was originally made with okra. The use of filé (dried and ground sassafras leaves) was a contribution of the Choctaw Indians in Louisiana and other local tribes. Roux has its origin in French cuisine, although the roux used in gumbos is much darker."
"There are many varieties of gumbo, and the ingredients depend on where you are located," Gale told Tasting Table. While chicken and sausage and seafood gumbo are the most common and popular types, Gale remembers eating everything from ham and oyster gumbo to turkey, squirrel, rabbit, crab, shrimp, greens and cabbage gumbo. But, just like how the variety of gumbo can change depending on the region of Louisiana you're in, so can the way it's served.
"Gumbo is served with rice and potato salad. Again, depending on what part of the state you are from, some put potato salad directly in the gumbo when served and some others serve over rice," said Gale. However, when it comes to the differences between a Creole and Cajun gumbo, there are many.
Creole gumbo includes tomatoes but also has subtle differences in consistency and flavor
When Tasting Table asked Gale about the different varieties of gumbo, she made one clear distinction between the Creole and Cajun styles: "New Orleans, known for their Creole influence, tends to put tomatoes in gumbo. The Acadiana region, known for their Cajun influence, frowns on this and would never put tomatoes in Gumbo." So if you're ever wondering what variety you might be having, all you need to look for is tomatoes. And this inclusion has a direct correlation to differences in texture, color, and flavor too.
Adding tomatoes to the mix is what gives Creole gumbo its distinctly soupy texture, but it also contributes to Creole gumbo's slightly milder flavor too. Not only do the tomatoes introduce more liquid, which will automatically dilute some of the spiciness you might associate gumbo with, but they also give the dish a sweeter, slightly more acidic flavor, which balances out the spices. This goes hand in hand with the fact that Creole seasoning, as compared to the Cajun seasoning used in Cajun gumbo, tends to emphasize herbiness over spice.
Just like the two gumbos, Creole and Cajun seasoning are very similar. But, generally speaking, Creole seasoning tends to go heavier on herbs like paprika, oregano, and thyme. In turn, you can expect Creole gumbo to be more mild in flavor, with a soupier consistency and lighter color, all thanks to the addition of tomatoes and the seasonings used.
Cajun gumbo is the spicier, stewier of the two, and it never includes tomatoes
Circling back to what Gale said about gumbo from the Acadiana region, where adding tomatoes to gumbo is frowned upon, you can pretty much guarantee that Cajun gumbo will never ever include tomatoes. This gives it a thicker and more stew-like consistency. It's also less likely to be made with okra, which is usually included in the Creole style. What Cajun gumbo will include, on the other hand, is a whole lot more spice. Not only does Cajun gumbo utilize Cajun seasoning, which tends to be more pepper forward than Creole seasoning, but Cajun gumbo also uses a lot more of it.
While Cajun and Creole gumbo are made with the same Southern "holy trinity," containing onions, celery, and bell peppers, Cajun gumbo is made with a slightly darker roux than Creole gumbo. Another interesting difference is that Cajun gumbo seems to prioritize ingredients like chicken or pork sausage, while Creole gumbo tends to be more seafood heavy, including anything from shrimp and oysters to crab. You can find similar differences across other Creole and Cajun versions of southern Louisianan dishes, including jambalaya and crawfish étouffée. Gumbo, however, brings it all together. While there are endless variations of Creole and Cajun gumbo, you can usually expect subtle changes in consistency, flavor, and ingredients that demonstrate the cultural differences of the two regions and the people that come from them.