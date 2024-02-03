Crockpot Chicken Gumbo Recipe

This recipe starts with olive oil, yellow onion, green bell pepper, celery, and garlic. Next, you'll need tomato paste, all-purpose flour, chicken stock, a can of diced fire-roasted tomatoes, chicken breasts, and sliced andouille sausage.

"I like to use canned diced fire-roasted tomatoes because I feel the smoky flavor really complements the other ingredients," De Witt notes, adding that regular diced tomatoes make a suitable substitute. As for the andouille sausage, De Witt describes this "mainstay in Cajun cuisine" as "a chewy, smoky sausage flavored with cayenne and paprika." If you can't get your hands on it, try chorizo instead.

To season your crockpot gumbo, you'll need sea salt, fresh ground black pepper, Cajun seasoning, dried thyme, dried oregano, cayenne pepper, and bay leaves. "I use a particular brand of Cajun seasoning — Slap Ya Mama, from Louisiana — that contains cayenne, paprika, and salt in addition to other spices," De Witt says. Her recipe is intended to round out the Slap Ya Mama flavors, so if you use a different brand, "you may need to adjust the salt and cayenne levels a bit." Finally, this gumbo also contains fresh okra and can be garnished with chopped scallions and gumbo filé, if desired.