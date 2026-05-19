The Grocery Store Bakery Mistake You're Making When It Comes To Decorations

Grabbing a fully decorated cake from the grocery store for $20 is one of the best modern conveniences. Most stores frequently have a ready-made display of available cakes that you can pick up instantly, as well as the option to order a custom cake for a more personalized experience. When you order the latter, it's vital that you don't make one of the mistakes everyone makes at the grocery store bakery counter — not speaking to the cake decorator to clarify your wishes.

There are plenty of grocery chains where you can buy a custom-made cake, and most of them have a fairly automated ordering system. At Costco, you fill out a paper form and pick up your cake the next day. At Walmart, you can place the order online. Some stores also offer ordering over the phone or through an app. These methods are fairly autonomous and, for most general orders, likely work just fine. If your request is a baby blue cake that says "It's a boy" in white letters, that's a pretty straightforward order — but when you're looking for a more personalized and detailed decoration concept, speaking to the decorator first is a must. In that conversation, share your exact vision of the cake and find out directly from the source whether your wishes can be executed within the limits of the store's bakery.