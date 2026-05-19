The Grocery Store Bakery Mistake You're Making When It Comes To Decorations
Grabbing a fully decorated cake from the grocery store for $20 is one of the best modern conveniences. Most stores frequently have a ready-made display of available cakes that you can pick up instantly, as well as the option to order a custom cake for a more personalized experience. When you order the latter, it's vital that you don't make one of the mistakes everyone makes at the grocery store bakery counter — not speaking to the cake decorator to clarify your wishes.
There are plenty of grocery chains where you can buy a custom-made cake, and most of them have a fairly automated ordering system. At Costco, you fill out a paper form and pick up your cake the next day. At Walmart, you can place the order online. Some stores also offer ordering over the phone or through an app. These methods are fairly autonomous and, for most general orders, likely work just fine. If your request is a baby blue cake that says "It's a boy" in white letters, that's a pretty straightforward order — but when you're looking for a more personalized and detailed decoration concept, speaking to the decorator first is a must. In that conversation, share your exact vision of the cake and find out directly from the source whether your wishes can be executed within the limits of the store's bakery.
Grocery store bakeries are full of possibility, but you have to speak to the decorator first
There will always be some concessions you'll need to make with a grocery store cake; there is a reason why Walmart can afford to sell cakes cheaper than the local baker. Grocery store bakeries are great for convenience and price, though they do come with some limitations compared to a full-service bakery. Usually, the cake flavors are limited to the standard vanilla and chocolate, with very simplistic (though still tasty) filling and frosting options. Where you do get more leeway, though, are the decorations.
The cake decorator will first need to know any colors, shapes, and themes you specifically want to see on the cake. If there's a particular cake you've seen online that you're trying to replicate, share a photo with the decorator. You can discuss the option of bringing your own decoration elements to the store and having the staff expertly put them on the cake. It all depends on how specific, personal, and exclusive your wishes are. The decorator will also be able to advise you on the best frosting and filling combo, how to store the cake once you've picked it up, and even on how big the cake needs to be to feed your party.