6 Mistakes Everyone Makes At The Grocery Store Bakery Counter

When you're looking for a loaf of fresh bread to make a sandwich, a tray of cupcakes to celebrate your child's birthday, or a single donut to enjoy with your cup of coffee before work, where do you go? As much as we love going to small, local bakeries, they can often be quite pricey. If you're looking for a more affordable option, you may decide to head to a grocery store bakery counter. If you visit a good one, you'll find a wide array of baked goods, ranging from dinner rolls to chocolate chip cookies.

Before you buy any of those items, though, you might want to read up on the mistakes people tend to make at grocery store bakery counters. By learning what these common mistakes are and how to avoid them, you're more likely to get exactly what you're looking for. You'll be navigating the bakery section like a total pro in no time.