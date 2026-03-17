7 Best Grocery Store Bakeries, According To Customers

When you're craving fresh bread, a hearty slice of cake, or pastries to serve at your next at-home brunch, a bakery will have you covered. Ideally, you'll have a local bakery close by where you can pick up all of your favorite baked goods. Unfortunately, though, not everyone has access to a local bakery, and often, these establishments can be expensive. That's when grocery store bakeries can come in handy. They're conveniently located where you probably already buy a lot of your food, and they always have cake, bread, and various other baked goods in stock.

However, not all grocery store bakeries are created equally. Some just aren't up to snuff, especially when you compare them to smaller, independent bakeries. However, some grocery store bakeries offer amazing baked goods at relatively affordable prices. We're taking a look at some of the best grocery store bakeries out there, according to customers. If you see your local grocery store bakery on this list, you're in luck — their stuff is probably worth checking out.