7 Best Grocery Store Bakeries, According To Customers
When you're craving fresh bread, a hearty slice of cake, or pastries to serve at your next at-home brunch, a bakery will have you covered. Ideally, you'll have a local bakery close by where you can pick up all of your favorite baked goods. Unfortunately, though, not everyone has access to a local bakery, and often, these establishments can be expensive. That's when grocery store bakeries can come in handy. They're conveniently located where you probably already buy a lot of your food, and they always have cake, bread, and various other baked goods in stock.
However, not all grocery store bakeries are created equally. Some just aren't up to snuff, especially when you compare them to smaller, independent bakeries. However, some grocery store bakeries offer amazing baked goods at relatively affordable prices. We're taking a look at some of the best grocery store bakeries out there, according to customers. If you see your local grocery store bakery on this list, you're in luck — their stuff is probably worth checking out.
Sprouts
Sprouts is known for its high-quality produce, its large bulk foods section, and its assortment of ostensibly healthy prepared foods. But did you know that the store's baked goods have also won themselves lots of fans? One Redditor, who claims that they used to work at Sprouts, says that Sprouts' bakery items actually arrive at the store frozen. That may lead you to believe that you're not actually getting very good quality, but the commenter said that, despite that fact, the cookies and pastries are actually quite delicious. They specifically called out the jalapeño-cheddar muffins as being especially tasty. Other Redditors replied to this comment, calling out a variety of other baked goods Sprouts does particularly well.
And when another Redditor asked about the best grocery store bakeries, a commenter called out Sprouts for its chocolate chip cookies. Plus, one reviewer who went to Sprouts for the first time said that they spent most of their money in the bakery section — always a good sign.
Bristol Farms
Unfortunately, you can't find Bristol Farms stores everywhere, but if you're lucky enough to live in Southern California, then you have access to this popular, upscale grocery chain. There's a lot to check out at Bristol Farms, but the bakery section is definitely a can't-miss area. A Redditor asking about great grocery store bakeries in LA received responses from several different commenters saying that Bristol Farms is a fantastic option. Some of these commenters point out that a special product called The Cookie is especially good. The chain even says that this cookie might just be its "claim to fame." If that doesn't get you to visit, we don't know what will. Other Redditors even say that they're really into these cookies.
But don't assume that The Cookie is the only thing worth picking up at this grocery store chain bakery. The cakes are also worth snagging. One online commenter posted on Reddit about the bakery's Texas chocolate cake, which they say is moist and rich, with a heaviness that lets you know you're getting a decadent treat. Others agree that it's excellent.
Whole Foods
Now, if you want to get your baked goods from a grocery store that's easier to find in other parts of the country, consider going to Whole Foods. Sure, it may be a huge chain, but its bakery section is pretty solid compared to much of the competition. Whole Foods is another one of the stores that's frequently mentioned in the Reddit thread about the best grocery store bakeries in LA, with customers calling out the chain's high quality, especially with breads and baked desserts.
A different Redditor took to the forum to rave about the chain grocery bakery's brown butter chocolate chunk cookie, which they claim tastes homemade — that's high praise considering that a lot of grocery store bakeries sell baked goods that absolutely don't taste homemade at all. In another Reddit thread, many posters came to a consensus that Whole Foods also sells better cakes than most other grocery stores. Others in a different Reddit thread second that opinion, with commenters saying that the dessert section is underrated.
Pavilions
Another Southern California bakery favorite is Pavilions. The store is one of Albertsons' grocery chains, and it's famed for its bakery. It appeared on a list of the five best bakeries in the entire country, a list that also included small local bakeries. It's celebrated among Angelenos for its baked goods and desserts, and some even say that it makes their favorite cake (specifically the white cake). Other Redditors mention how fantastic the bakery is at Pavilions, with some also praising the cake slices there.
In addition to those cake slices, you can find a wide array of baked treats at Pavilions. From cookies to eclairs to crispy bars (which are essentially Rice Krispies Treats), you're not going to have a hard time finding an appealing dessert at this bakery. If you're located in or near Southern California, it's worth giving Pavilions a try the next time you're in the mood for cake, bread, or baked desserts.
Roche Bros.
One poster posed a question to the r/Boston community on Reddit: How does Roche Bros. stay in business? They cited the chain's high prices, wondering why anyone would choose to spend so much money to shop at the chain. Another Redditor's response? It has the best grocery store bakery around. Roche Bros. is a Massachusetts-based grocery chain that's known for its higher-end grocery shopping experience. It may not be worth it to you to buy all of your groceries there, but it's a great place to snag some baked goods if you live in the area.
Commenters on Reddit write about how good the cake is at this grocery chain's bakery. One specifically mentions a vanilla cake with buttercream frosting that you could buy by the slice, while another commenter also praises the cake and mentions that you can find mini sizes if you don't want to commit to a whole, shareable dessert. It also just happens to be one of the best places to grab a Boston cream pie in the Boston area.
Costco
You can't mention the best grocery store bakeries without calling out Costco, which has near-legendary bakery status. One thing it's definitely good for? Its cakes. It's possible to get both round cakes and half sheet cakes, the latter of which are a great option when you're throwing a party. According to one professional baker writing for a popular publication, Costco has some of the best cakes around.
But it's not just the professionals who can appreciate what Costco's bakery has to offer. There are tons of fans on Reddit who reference muffins, croissants, and cookies as some of their favorite items to buy from the retailer's bakery section. Of course, the serving sizes are often quite large, so consider freezing the extras if you don't think you're going to eat everything before it starts to get stale. Keep your eye out for other bakery faves, like bread and cheesecake, so you can better appreciate your Costco membership.
Publix
When it comes to prepared and freshly made foods, few grocery stores are as popular as Publix, so it makes sense that Publix would appear on our list of best grocery store bakeries — it delivers on this front just as much as it does with its famous deli (where you should grab this beloved side dish). In a ranking of chain grocery store bakeries by Mashed, Publix came in the very top place, largely thanks to its cakes.
And Redditors also rave about Publix's bakery. Both the cupcakes and cookies seem to be favorites, among which there are many to choose from. You can even find cannolis and donuts, if you want something outside the scope of what a standard grocery store bakery offers. Others call Publix's bakery a hidden gem, though judging by its popularity online, it doesn't seem quite so hidden. If it's your first time visiting, give the Chocolate and Cream Supreme Cake a try.
Methodology
We selected these grocery chain bakeries based on the frequency of mentions we found in articles and social media posts about great grocery bakeries. All of the bakeries on this list were mentioned by multiple sources, and they received praise for several of their bakery offerings. The majority of the sources we reference here are from Reddit or food-focused publications.