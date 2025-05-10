This Supreme Cake Should Always Be Your First Choice At Publix

The Publix Chocolate & Cream Supreme Cake reportedly arrives frozen at Publix stores from a larger Publix Bakery plant. Once it reaches the store, the cake is defrosted and decorated with icing and buttercream that Publix bakers make fresh in the bakery department. Publix states that the cake's cheesecake filling is made from mascarpone and cream cheese, combining for a drool-worthy result. The round cake can serve six to eight people, the 1/4 sheet can serve around 12, and the 1/2 sheet can serve about 40. To order any one of these sizes, you must give the store at least 24 hours' notice.

Back in the day, when Publix stores were just getting off the ground, there were only a limited number of fresh bakery items in stock (among other fun facts about the beloved grocery store), but the Publix Bakery plant opened in 1972 to assist with demand by shipping products to other locations. Thanks to that continued demand, the majority of Publix cakes are made fresh in larger facilities and shipped frozen to Publix storefronts.

When it comes to vouching for the quality of Publix's Chocolate & Cream Supreme Cake, don't just take our word for it. It's as one user on Reddit said, "People don't ask what flavor the cake is, they ask [if it's] a Publix cake. That is all you need to know."