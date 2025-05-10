This Supreme Cake Should Always Be Your First Choice At Publix
Publix's bakery department is vast and ever-expanding, with plenty of chocolate chip cookies, apple turnovers, and key lime pies with not-so-secret ingredients on the shelves at any given moment. The Publix bakery is a top choice for many shoppers when it comes to decadent cakes, whether the occasion calls for a simple birthday cake or an elaborate wedding cake. We set out to rank every Supreme Cake at Publix (for scientific purposes, of course) and found that the Chocolate & Cream flavor was the best of the best.
Publix's Chocolate & Cream Supreme Cake was not only a visual feast, with halved chocolate petit fours and a playful cookie crumble garnish, but a palate-pleasing feast. We found that the chocolate and plain whipped topping were gooey and fudgy, sweet but not overpowering. All of the garnishes on this cake were beautiful and fun, and tasted delicious, leaving little room for disappointment. The cheesecake filling on the inside of this cake was light and tangy, truly a shining complement to the other sweet ingredients.
Publix's Chocolate & Cream Supreme Cake is a winner for good reason
The Publix Chocolate & Cream Supreme Cake reportedly arrives frozen at Publix stores from a larger Publix Bakery plant. Once it reaches the store, the cake is defrosted and decorated with icing and buttercream that Publix bakers make fresh in the bakery department. Publix states that the cake's cheesecake filling is made from mascarpone and cream cheese, combining for a drool-worthy result. The round cake can serve six to eight people, the 1/4 sheet can serve around 12, and the 1/2 sheet can serve about 40. To order any one of these sizes, you must give the store at least 24 hours' notice.
Back in the day, when Publix stores were just getting off the ground, there were only a limited number of fresh bakery items in stock (among other fun facts about the beloved grocery store), but the Publix Bakery plant opened in 1972 to assist with demand by shipping products to other locations. Thanks to that continued demand, the majority of Publix cakes are made fresh in larger facilities and shipped frozen to Publix storefronts.
When it comes to vouching for the quality of Publix's Chocolate & Cream Supreme Cake, don't just take our word for it. It's as one user on Reddit said, "People don't ask what flavor the cake is, they ask [if it's] a Publix cake. That is all you need to know."