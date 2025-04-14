Every Publix Supreme Cake, Ranked Worst To Best

All of the cakes were placed in my cart with a level of care and concern I hadn't before experienced at a grocery store. The staff member who delivered them was clearly very proud of this orange cannoli cake in particular, as she should have been.

This towering four-layer cake was gorgeous. Little cannoli were placed precisely around the edges amid beautifully swirled whipped topping. The cannoli were even decorated; they were dipped in chocolate on one side and mini chocolate chips on the other, accompanied by a ganache drizzle down the cake's rim.

I was overjoyed by the freshness of the cannoli. The shell was perfectly crisp and the filling was sweet and creamy. The orange flavor only came through when I tasted the cake and its filling. It didn't shout "orange," but instead came through more like a citrus zest, which was nice. However, it overshadowed the flavor of the vanilla cake and the cannoli filling. The orange essence was slightly artificial — which I didn't particularly care for. The cake's texture was a bit on the dense side, and I feel that may have been due to whatever was used in the flavoring.

The ganache drizzle, on the other hand, was decadent. It was so good that I pulled pieces off the top of the cake and ate them solo. While the cake looked exceptional, I can't say I cared for the orange flavor.