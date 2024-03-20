12 Absolute Best Ways To Elevate Ganache, According To A Professional Dessert Maker

Many recipes that call for mixing herbs, spices, and sauces together will note the importance of letting the components stand so that the flavors can meld. The same logic applies to ganache, so it's essential to mature it. Maturing ganache means giving the mixture time to allow the chocolate and cream to marry together and become one harmonious entity. This will not only let the flavors become one, but it's also the best thing you can do for the texture of your ganache.

In truth, you really can't trust the consistency of your ganache while it's still warm since this will change as it sets. This is because the cocoa butter in the chocolate is liquid when warm and starts to solidify as it cools down. You need to wait to add more chocolate while the ganache is still warm because it could result in a sauce that's too thick. If this happens, don't despair; you can always add some more warm cream — though it's more convenient to let it set first. Leaving your ganache to mature overnight will allow you to see it in its final stage. If it doesn't get any harder, then you know it definitely needs more chocolate.