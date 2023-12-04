What It Really Means To Mature Ganache

It's no secret that when it comes to cooking, allowing combined ingredients to marinate gives everything time to merge together, manipulating separate forces into one unit. This is particularly true for cuts of meat like steak, chicken, and pork, but did you know that marinating is a method that can be useful in baking as well? When it comes to indulgent treats like chocolate ganache, it's actually best to allow the mixture to sit at room temperature (covered) for at least seven hours before proceeding with whatever recipe you're making it for. This is a technique called maturing the ganache, and it's a process that encourages the mixture's flavors to marry and come forward, while also bringing out the best consistency and smoothness.

To mature ganache, make sure you don't refrigerate it but try to keep it in the coolest room in the house, similar to the way you would age an alcohol-based fruitcake. After the ganache has matured — preferably overnight — you can then move on to refrigeration if making truffles or storing it for future use, or you can go ahead and incorporate it at room temperature into pastries, cakes, etc.