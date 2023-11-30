How To Smoke Chocolate Ganache For A Deeper Flavor

Chocolate ganache is somewhat of a Trojan horse in the food world. Upon hearing the French word "ganache," this fancy and richly decadent mixture of chocolate and cream sounds like something capable of being mastered only by top bakers and chefs. However, you'll be glad to hear chocolate ganache is deceptively simple and can elevate any dessert to the next level. Traditionally, ganache only requires two ingredients: chocolate and heavy cream. Once this mixture is combined and set, it can be used to make truffles, glazes, and frosting, filling for baked goods, or even mousse.

To take chocolate ganache to the next level, working in a bit of smokiness may intensify the flavor even more by adding a deep boldness to its profile. Essentially, all you need to smoke chocolate ganache is a grill and a smoking tube or maze, along with your ingredients. You'll want to cold-smoke the chocolate before preparing the ganache, so keep in mind that this process is all about infusing the chocolate with smoke before melting it.

Cold smoking is done by filling a smoking tube with pellets or sawdust, and then lighting the pellets and blowing out the flame, thus creating smoke. The tube is placed right on top of the grill grate, where smoke can escape through the holes of the tube. Then, you'd add whatever food you're smoking — in this case chocolate — onto the second grate. Smoke can now envelop the chocolate for several hours inside the grill.