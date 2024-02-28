Spice Up Your Chocolate Ganache With Cayenne And Chipotle

If you're looking for a dessert that is both sweet and spicy, look no further than Tasting Table's chile chocolate hazelnut thumbprint cookies, which utilize a spice-infused ganache to bring a kick of heat into the sweet treat. Cayenne pepper and chipotle chile pepper are used to transform the chocolate ganache into a spicier version of itself, which ultimately brings an interesting complexity to the usually sweet-only dessert. Of course, there is still plenty of sweetness going on in the ganache — these are cookies after all — but, if you're someone who loves a sweet-spicy combination, then you have to give this spicy ganache a try.

Making the spice-infused ganache also couldn't be any easier — you start by making the ganache as usual (combining chocolate and cream), then stir the spices into the melted chocolate, along with cinnamon and salt — and voila, the spiced-up ganache is good to go. Plus, with the stir-in method, you're able to adjust the amount of heat to match your preferences — you can just add a pinch of both cayenne and chipotle chile pepper if you just want a hint of spice, or you could double the amount of cayenne if you're looking to up the ante on the spiciness level. Or, if you're worried about going overboard with the spices, you can choose to include just one, either cayenne or chipotle, and leave the other one out.