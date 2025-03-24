The 14 Best Spots In NYC For Chocolate Lovers
NYC is packed with fantastic desserts and, as a chocolate lover, you may have trouble selecting which spots to visit first. You could be scouring the city for a chocolate experience — such as the 45-foot-long chocolate waterfall you'll find tucked away in Union Square. Or maybe you're more of an old soul searching for the sort of timeless chocolates found at New York's oldest chocolate shop. Thankfully, I have done some of the legwork for you. Not only do I have a sweet tooth, but I have lived in New York City for over 15 years and can vouch for each of the following chocolate desserts and chocolate beverages, as well as the establishments that have thoughtfully created them.
These chocolate desserts stand out for a myriad of reasons, whether for their use of high-quality ingredients, dedication to traditionally making chocolate, inventive flavor combinations — or in many cases, all three. Maybe you're hoping to find the best hot chocolate New York offers or perhaps you're looking to indulge in a classic European fondue; whatever you fancy, here are the spots where chocolate lovers are bound to satiate their sweet tooth in New York City.
Aigner Chocolates in Queens
Founded in 1930 and once family-owned and operated, Aigner Chocolates has the distinction of being one of the oldest chocolate shops in New York City. The shop, located about 40 minutes away from Manhattan in Forest Hills, Queens, was founded and owned by the Aigner family for four generations until it was passed on to its new owners: husband and wife duo Mark Libertini and Rachel Kellner.
Aigner specializes in using traditional chocolate-making techniques to make timeless confections that have earned the shop the title of being one of the city's best. You really can't go wrong with anything you choose from Aigners — whether you opt for its chocolate barks, bars, or clusters. But if you're looking for a suggestion, look no further than Aigner's chocolate-covered menu, which gives you the option of choosing from a list of chocolate-covered goodies, such as Oreos, s'mores, nuts, Twinkies, and dried fruit.
Jacques Torres Chocolate (Multiple locations)
If New York City could crown its king of chocolate, it would go to the French chocolatier Jacques Torres. Affectionately dubbed "Mr. Chocolate," Torres has been named Pastry Chef of the Year by the James Beard Foundation. He opened his flagship chocolate store in Dumbo, Brooklyn, featuring irresistible confections inspired by his revelatory "bean to bar" approach. Torres was the first chocolate artisan in New York to make confections directly from the cocoa bean.
While the confections found at Jacques Torres are well worth trying, its hot chocolate stands out as a must for chocolate lovers. You have your pick of the litter when choosing hot chocolates in New York, but Jacques Torres' hot chocolate stands out for its velvety texture and deep chocolate flavor; it tastes like you're drinking a melted chocolate bar with a hint of milk. For those wanting some heat with their sweet, try the "wicked hot chocolate," which incorporates a fiery touch — chipotle and ancho chiles — to the Belgian dark bittersweet chocolate.
Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream (Multiple locations)
Founded by Nicholas Morgenstern in 2014, Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream is a must-stop for ice cream aficionados seeking creative takes on classic ice cream flavors — like burnt honey vanilla and salted caramel pretzel — alongside more avant-garde options, such as charred banana. Beyond ice cream, Morgenstern's is a pie lover's mecca — because what goes better together than a slice of pie with a scoop of ice cream?
But we're here to talk about chocolate, and Morgenstern's does not disappoint on that front. It hits the sweet spot for chocolate lovers with flavors like salted chocolate, Hazelnut Rockiest Road, and midnight brownie batter. Pair a scoop of Morgenstern's chocolatey goodness with a slice of bourbon pecan pie with a chocolate crust or — better yet — combine ice cream and pie with its peanut butter chocolate ice cream pie. Morgenstern's has an extensive list of ever-evolving flavors, so you're bound to discover a new and exciting sweet treat every time you visit.
Levain Bakery (Multiple locations)
Originally opened in 1995 by friends and triathletes Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald, Levain Bakery has since become a city staple for chocolate chip cookie lovers, with multiple locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn. Weekes and McDonald found their success in whipping up an oversized chocolate chip walnut cookie that flew off the shelves and quickly became the bakery's most popular offering.
What makes Levain's chocolate chip cookies so decadent, you ask? The chocolate chip walnut cookie is stuffed with chocolate chips and crunchy walnuts and has everything you'd want in a cookie: a perfect texture, a rich chocolate taste, a slight crispness, and a decadent, gooey center. Levain eventually expanded beyond New York to other locations, spreading the gospel of exemplary cookies to cities nationwide. For chocolate lovers, the chocolate chip walnut cookie is an iconic option, but to get even more chocolatey, don't skip the dark double chocolate chip, which is made using extra-dark French cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Li-Lac Chocolates (Multiple locations)
Founded in 1923 by Greek immigrant George Demetrious, Li-Lac Chocolates is Manhattan's oldest chocolate house. It's renowned for its handcrafted confections that incorporate time-honored recipes and chocolate-making techniques. Li-Lac Chocolates has opted to preserve its classic approach to chocolate-making and continued the tradition of using artisanal methods in lieu of mass production technology.
Li-Lac's unwavering dedication to tradition resonates in its chocolates, which include everything from chocolate barks, chocolate truffles, and chocolate bars. If you're visiting Li-Lac Chocolates, don't skip trying its chocolate almond bark, which perfectly blends roasted almonds with a delicious premium chocolate. Another must-try is its chocolate hazelnut truffle square, which boasts a velvety chocolate ganache center encased in a smooth chocolate shell. My favorite is the glacé orange peels, which feature candied orange peels imported from Italy encased in a fine chocolate.
Venchi (Multiple locations)
I dare you to find a more whimsical chocolate destination in New York City than Venchi's Union Square location. Nowhere else in this city will you be greeted by 10-foot-high and 45-foot-long chocolate waterfall that flanks a chocolate-colored seated booth and gold-accented walls lined with beautiful chocolates and jewel-toned wrapped confections. Venchi's isn't just a chocolate shop; it's a chocolate destination that feels as luxurious as the sweets it serves.
For chocolate lovers, this Italian chocolate boutique offers an extensive selection of chocolates, but its signature gianduiotti is a nod to the shop's Italian heritage. If you're unfamiliar with gianduiotti, it is a traditional Italian chocolate and hazelnut confection that originated in the Piedmont region. At Venchi, the gianduiotti are individually wrapped in colorful foils, which you can find alongside other chocolate treats like chocolate gelato, hot chocolate, and chocolate bars.
Max Brenner (Multiple locations)
While some chocolate lovers might be content strolling into a shop and picking up some chocolate treats to-go, others might be hunting for a chocolate restaurant where they can sit awhile and truly indulge. Enter Max Brenner: a Union Square spot and chocolate haven for self-proclaimed chocolate lovers. If you think Max Brenner is just another chocolate shop in New York, think again.
What sets Max Brenner apart is that it's a chocolate destination where you can find an all-day, sit-down menu filled with chocolatey treats. Sure, you'll find some savory options to order, but if you're dining at Max Brenner, you're probably doing it for chocolate-themed cocktails and desserts. My recommendation? Try the classic European chocolate fondue tower, which comes with your choice of two chocolates (milk, dark, or white) and a slew of dippables, like marshmallows and fruit.
Somedays Bakery (Multiple locations)
Somedays is one of Queens' best-kept secrets and best newcomers. After finding success in its original Astoria location, Somedays has since expanded to Long Island City. Not only is this a big step for the popular new bakery, but it also means I have a new neighbor — much to the detriment of my wallet. Somedays' commitment to quality has already made it a favorite among locals.
Somedays focuses on a menu of hand-crafted pastries that pair French tradition with creative flavors, such as a black sesame tahini croissant, a blueberry cardamom bun, a passionfruit croissant pudding, and a twice-baked almond croissant with almond frangipane. But, once again, we're here to talk chocolate. For chocolate lovers, Someday's chocolate hazelnut praline lattice served with strawberries and chantilly cream is revelatory, its stunning chocolate croissants are filled with an airy whipped chocolate ganache, and its massive layered slices of chocolate cake are so popular they sell out fast. Somedays also sells homemade chocolate chip cookies with a sprinkle of sea salt that are perfect for a mid-week treat.
Chocolat Moderne in the Flatiron District
From speakeasies to hole-in-the-wall eateries, there are a slew of places in New York City you might never stumble across unless a local points the way. Chocolat Moderne is one such place. This blink-and-you'll-miss-it atelier is tucked away on West 20th Street. Chocolat Moderne was founded in 2003 by Joan Coukos, who left a 20-year career in commercial banking to pursue chocolate making following a trip to Brussels where she fell in love with handmade chocolates. Eventually this banker-turned-chocolatier opened her very own chocolate shop and dedicated herself to the art of chocolate making.
The shop offers over 100 varieties of bonbons, chocolate bars, and more. They're all crafted with Valrhona couverture (a premium French chocolate) and incorporate ingredients such as nuts, seeds, European-style butter, cream, fruit purees, and spices. For chocolate lovers who want to admire the process of chocolate making, you can observe it first-hand, as the working kitchen is integrated into the retail space. This makes a visit to this particular chocolate spot very intimate, memorable, and unique. Seeing the craft-to-confection process allows you to truly appreciate the effort and skill of making each delicious chocolate creation. And the best part? After watching the chocolate be made, you can taste it.
Teuscher Chocolates (Multiple locations)
The closest you might get to Switzerland without leaving New York is stepping into one of the two Teuscher Chocolates locations in Manhattan. This charming boutique has been offering an authentic taste of Switzerland since the opening of its first Rockefeller Center store in 1979. All of its chocolates are handcrafted in Zürich and then flown into New York weekly to ensure optimal freshness.
The brand's dedication to Swiss chocolate-making techniques and traditions is exemplified throughout its array of pralines, marzipans, chocolate bars, and truffles — but its chocolate Champagne truffles have become the house speciality. These chocolate Champagne truffles are one of the most luxurious (and expensive) chocolate treats you can find in New York City. Each truffle is filled with a Dom Pérignon buttercream and dark chocolate ganache center, covered by milk chocolate, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.
Fat Witch Bakery in Chelsea Market
From chocolate-covered goodies and chocolate fondues to chocolate pastries, chocolate ice cream, and chocolate chip cookies — I've nearly covered the entire spectrum of chocolatey treats New York City has to offer for chocolate lovers, but there is one iconic and nostalgic chocolate treat missing and that is the chocolate brownie.
Nestled in Manhattan's Chelsea Market, Fat Witch Bakery was founded by former Wall Street trader Patricia Helding and has since gained city-wide adoration for its rich and fudgy chocolate brownies. Fat Witch's brownies are everything you want a brownie to be; they're simple and classic, boast a dense and moist texture with a deep chocolate flavor, and use straightforward ingredients. While Fat Witch's classic brownie is a go-to, it has an array of inventive brownie flavors to choose from, including coffee, matcha, almond, and even a breakfast oatmeal brownie. Alternatively, if you're not headed to New York anytime soon, you can whip up a batch of Fat Witch brownies at home with Helding's cookbook, "Fat Witch Brownies."
L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates in SoHo
L.A. Burdick is tucked into the oh-so-charming Prince Street in New York's SoHo neighborhood. It's the perfect spot to visit if you have kids, or consider yourself to be a kid at heart. The chocolatier boasts a delightful selection of artisanal confections, including whimsical chocolate-shaped animals.
The plump mice and tuxedo penguins — which are only about an inch tall — are adorable, but there are other chocolate animals on offer too, including cute little snakes. Pair a chocolate animal of your choice with a dark, milk, or white chocolate hot cocoa. The SoHo location doubles as a chocolate shop and a café, providing the perfect place to temporarily escape the hustle of New York's streets and settle in with a steaming mug of hot cocoa and a chocolate character.
MarieBelle in SoHo
SoHo chocolatier MarieBelle was founded by Honduran immigrant Maribel Lieberman in 2000. MarieBelle is routinely touted as being one of the best chocolate spots in New York and is renowned for its handcrafted ganache chocolates that each feature intricate artwork and designs. The designs are seriously impressive, turning each piece of chocolate into a miniature work of art featuring everything from geometric designs to elaborate portraits to colorful cityscapes.
Beyond being visually stunning, MarieBelle gets creative with its ganache flavors. You can expect to find classics like espresso, toffee, or caramel sea salt ganache, but you'll also find more exciting flavors like wildberry, whiskey, passionfruit, and lemon ganache. In addition to its chocolates, MarieBelle's SoHo location offers a cacao bar and tea salon, where guests can enjoy a classic high tea experience, hot chocolate, or chocolate desserts — its molten lava cake is a must-order.
Glace in Upper West Side
If I could crown one of New York's hot chocolates prom queen, it would be the Instagram-worthy s'mores hot chocolate from Glace (pronounced "gloss"). Glace's signature s'mores hot chocolate combines semi-sweet dark chocolate and premium dairy sourced from upstate New York, but it's the house-made marshmallow halo that has catapulted this particular hot chocolate to social media stardom. For chocolate lovers, this decadent base of dark chocolate and locally-sourced milk is adorned with a house-made marshmallow halo that is then toasted to achieve a golden-brown hue, so that the rim of your hot cocoa is a literal swirl of toasty marshmallow gooeyness mixed with a rich chocolate flavor.
"It's just beyond our wildest imagination," owner Sasha Zabar said in an interview with Fox5 New York. "We went from selling two hot chocolates a day to 10 hot chocolates a day to 100 to 200 to 500 to 1,200 — even in the middle of January, people are still coming out and it's been unbelievable."
Glace's hot chocolate offerings have since expanded beyond its signature offering to include some equally dreamy concoctions, including a tiramisu hot chocolate and a cookies and cream hot chocolate, all topped with that irresistible marshmallow halo.
Methodology
When it came to identifying the best chocolate shops in New York, I focused on the quality of ingredients used, the process by which each shop makes its chocolate, and the inventiveness of the chocolate confections on offer. When it came to inventiveness, I considered both the chocolate creations themselves and — in the case of Max Brenner and Venchi —the curated chocolate-forward experience.
Some of the places on this list are part of my everyday life, such as Somedays Bakery. Other places listed are spots I visit seasonally, such as my regular winter pilgrimage to Jacques Torres in Dumbo for its wicked hot chocolate or my recent visit to Glace for one of its Instagram-worthy marshmallow-rimmed hot chocolates. Levain Bakery holds some sentimental value, as its oversized chocolate chip cookies were favors at my wedding.
Of course, taste varies from person to person, so beyond lending my personal experience, many places included on this list have also been touted as one of the best in New York City. Be it Aigner's timeless chocolates or Morgenstern's unique ice cream flavors — these places are not just my favorite spots for a chocolate fix, but favorites among New Yorkers.