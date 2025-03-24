The 14 Best Spots In NYC For Chocolate Lovers

NYC is packed with fantastic desserts and, as a chocolate lover, you may have trouble selecting which spots to visit first. You could be scouring the city for a chocolate experience — such as the 45-foot-long chocolate waterfall you'll find tucked away in Union Square. Or maybe you're more of an old soul searching for the sort of timeless chocolates found at New York's oldest chocolate shop. Thankfully, I have done some of the legwork for you. Not only do I have a sweet tooth, but I have lived in New York City for over 15 years and can vouch for each of the following chocolate desserts and chocolate beverages, as well as the establishments that have thoughtfully created them.

These chocolate desserts stand out for a myriad of reasons, whether for their use of high-quality ingredients, dedication to traditionally making chocolate, inventive flavor combinations — or in many cases, all three. Maybe you're hoping to find the best hot chocolate New York offers or perhaps you're looking to indulge in a classic European fondue; whatever you fancy, here are the spots where chocolate lovers are bound to satiate their sweet tooth in New York City.