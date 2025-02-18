The Easiest Way To Enjoy Cheesecake Filling Will Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Making no-bake cheesecake only entails some simple mixing of ingredients before letting it set in the fridge. And for this dessert, you don't even need to make the crust. The waffle cones can be store-bought, but homemade waffle cones are also an option. They're slightly different from regular waffles, in which the batter is thinner and there are a few extra steps of shaping the cones.

Advertisement

Once the two main ingredients are fully set, it's as simple as spooning the cheesecake into the waffle cones. Just make sure the cheesecake has thickened and become sturdy enough that it won't make the cones soggy. Although optional, you can also coat the inner walls with melted chocolate for an extra layer of protection when it hardens.

The mix-and-match potential for waffle cone cheesecake topping is endless. A no-bake strawberry cheesecake, for example, pairs beautifully with fresh strawberries, crushed strawberry cookies, or perhaps both. Drizzle white chocolate or strawberry syrup over everything and you've got something indulgent enough to rival actual strawberry ice cream. Salted chocolate cheesecake, on the other hand, will taste phenomenal with caramel sauce dripping from it. Oreo crumbles, peanut butter, and toffee are a few other toppings that can also help take it to the next level. Even a plain old cheesecake makes a great base for any kind of jazzing up you want, whether it's fruit jam, chopped nuts, or a bourbon glaze.

Advertisement