The Easiest Way To Enjoy Cheesecake Filling Will Become Your New Go-To Dessert
A good cheesecake can make even the most boring, ordinary days feel like a special occasion. All at once, it's rich and creamy, and sweet and tangy — a smooth decadence melting in your mouth. Typically, you would grab a fork and a plate to dig into the wonder that awaits, but this might not be the only way to enjoy cheesecakes. With no-bake cheesecake, in particular, serving the filling in a waffle cone is the unexpected twist that makes it infinitely more fun. It's almost like a 2-in-1 dessert, in which you get both the delight of cheesecake and the handheld convenience of ice cream.
This unique spin on cheesecake emphasizes textural contrast, much like the original recipe, only instead of the crumbly cracker crust, you have waffle cones. The cheesecake filling is soft and creamy while the waffle cone is cracklingly crispy and much more sturdy. Each bite gives you a bit of everything, so there is never a dull moment when you're eating this special dessert. On top of that, the waffle brings a buttery, almost caramelized undertone that elevates the cake's richness even further. While cheesecake is never lackluster to begin with, this makes it even more irresistible.
A vehicle for plenty of cheesecake combos
Making no-bake cheesecake only entails some simple mixing of ingredients before letting it set in the fridge. And for this dessert, you don't even need to make the crust. The waffle cones can be store-bought, but homemade waffle cones are also an option. They're slightly different from regular waffles, in which the batter is thinner and there are a few extra steps of shaping the cones.
Once the two main ingredients are fully set, it's as simple as spooning the cheesecake into the waffle cones. Just make sure the cheesecake has thickened and become sturdy enough that it won't make the cones soggy. Although optional, you can also coat the inner walls with melted chocolate for an extra layer of protection when it hardens.
The mix-and-match potential for waffle cone cheesecake topping is endless. A no-bake strawberry cheesecake, for example, pairs beautifully with fresh strawberries, crushed strawberry cookies, or perhaps both. Drizzle white chocolate or strawberry syrup over everything and you've got something indulgent enough to rival actual strawberry ice cream. Salted chocolate cheesecake, on the other hand, will taste phenomenal with caramel sauce dripping from it. Oreo crumbles, peanut butter, and toffee are a few other toppings that can also help take it to the next level. Even a plain old cheesecake makes a great base for any kind of jazzing up you want, whether it's fruit jam, chopped nuts, or a bourbon glaze.