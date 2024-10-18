Cheesecake is practically synonymous with modern indulgence. This wasn't always the case, however, as the history of cheesecake is one of ancient ingenuity, empirical conquest, and cultural diffusion. The story begins on the Greek island of Samos, where anthropologists discovered molds designed specifically for cheese, dated to around 2,000 B.C.E. While the exact date of cheesecake's invention is unknown, we do know that it was featured at the Olympic games in 776 B.C.E.

Ancient Greek cheesecake varied greatly from the version we all know and love today. The first known written recipe for cheesecake came in 230 C.E. from Athenaeus, a Greek writer. At the time, cheesecake was made from just flour, honey, and cheese. The mixture was then stirred together and baked until set on an earthenware griddle.

For thousands of years, cheesecake was exclusively a Greek treat. That all changed after the Roman Empire invaded. They modified the traditional recipe, adding eggs and crushed pieces of cheese. The Romans adored this new style of cheesecake, even adding it to their pastries as a filling. The empire's cultural influence cannot be understated, and as it expanded, other European countries caught on, like England, where a version of the sweet treat was called sambocade after the island of Samos. Sambocade was a unique take on cheesecake flavored with elderflowers and rose water that gave it a delicate, floral taste. For centuries afterward, England produced countless new cheesecake recipes, and the dessert eventually made its way to the American colonies.