Never Been To Publix? Make Sure To Grab This Deli Side On Your First Visit
At first glance, your local Publix may not seem all that special compared to its counterparts. It has similar items that can be found at other stores, and the prices aren't exactly what we'd call competitive. However, there's a charm that's uniquely found at Publix — and it's not just the Chick-fil-A level hospitality from the employees. Publix's deli, particularly the seasoned potato wedges, is unlike anything else.
Most thickly-cut spuds are often overlooked for French fries, but Publix puts the underrated appetizer back on everyone's radar. Hardly anything at the Southern grocery chain's deli is a miss, but it takes something special to turn standard potato wedges into such a hit. The must-have Publix item is perfectly seasoned with garlic powder, paprika, and onion powder; a short list, but the trio elevates the earthy veggie without taking center stage. What really gives the wedges a kick, though, is torula yeast. The deactivated yeast provides a subtle undercurrent of savoriness to round out the wedges.
Not only has Publix mastered the flavor of its wedges, but the chain has given them the perfect texture, too. The potato wedges have corn starch and rice flour in the batter. While the latter prevents the wedges from getting greasy and heavy, corn starch provides the spuds with an extra crispy coating. The wedges are always worth a drive to Publix, and online, its customers agree. Fans say anyone who hasn't had the wedges is missing out and that the side is worth every cent.
What should you pair with Publix's potato wedges?
With the right amount of seasonings decorating the wedges, we wouldn't blame you for solely getting a pound or two of them to enjoy. Yet, the grocery store's deli counter is far too great to miss out on mixing and matching items with the potato wedges. If you're the type to make a meal out of sides alone, Publix's cheddar-gouda mac and cheese should be at the top of your list. The smoked gouda gives the side a rich, decadent flavor that'll make you want bite after bite. For a finger food version, the mac and cheese bites' creamy mozzarella and parmesan filling is equally as delicious.
Of course, you'd be remiss to leave Publix's deli without getting any kind of chicken. The grocery chain's poultry rivals any fast food chicken wings, and it's hardly a competition. Its hot and spicy wings are perfect for diners who love a fiery kick, but the plain chicken wings come with plenty of flavor, too. Publix also has various options for breaded, fried, and sauced wings, as well as a slew of dipping sauces that elevate both the wings and wedges.