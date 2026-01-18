Never Been To Publix? Make Sure To Grab This Deli Side On Your First Visit

At first glance, your local Publix may not seem all that special compared to its counterparts. It has similar items that can be found at other stores, and the prices aren't exactly what we'd call competitive. However, there's a charm that's uniquely found at Publix — and it's not just the Chick-fil-A level hospitality from the employees. Publix's deli, particularly the seasoned potato wedges, is unlike anything else.

Most thickly-cut spuds are often overlooked for French fries, but Publix puts the underrated appetizer back on everyone's radar. Hardly anything at the Southern grocery chain's deli is a miss, but it takes something special to turn standard potato wedges into such a hit. The must-have Publix item is perfectly seasoned with garlic powder, paprika, and onion powder; a short list, but the trio elevates the earthy veggie without taking center stage. What really gives the wedges a kick, though, is torula yeast. The deactivated yeast provides a subtle undercurrent of savoriness to round out the wedges.

Not only has Publix mastered the flavor of its wedges, but the chain has given them the perfect texture, too. The potato wedges have corn starch and rice flour in the batter. While the latter prevents the wedges from getting greasy and heavy, corn starch provides the spuds with an extra crispy coating. The wedges are always worth a drive to Publix, and online, its customers agree. Fans say anyone who hasn't had the wedges is missing out and that the side is worth every cent.