If It's Your First Time At Publix, You Need These 14 Items
Founded in Florida in 1930, Publix is more than just your average grocery store; it is a place with a cult-like following. For the uninitiated, Publix truly lives up to its tagline, "Where shopping is a pleasure." The employees are friendly and welcoming and will help you find whatever you're looking for to the point where it almost feels like family. Like most grocery stores, they sell plenty of standard items you can find just about anywhere, but they're known for their Publix-branded products found all around the store.
If you ask someone who regularly frequents a Publix, there are a handful of items many people swear by. While store-branded items can be found in every aisle, the most noteworthy are found in the deli and bakery. It's exciting to be able to watch some of the items being made in front of you, ensuring everything is fresh as can be. If you've never had the distinct pleasure of shopping at Publix before, I've compiled a list of some of the best of the best products you should keep an eye out for on your first visit.
Italian Pub Sub
Starting the list off with one of my all-time favorite items is the Publix Italian sub, affectionately referred to as a "Pub Sub." Each Italian sub is made with Genoa salami, tavern ham, capicola, and provolone or your choice of cheese, and whatever toppings your heart desires. My order usually consists of the standard base on white bread with mayo, lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, pickles, olive oil, and red wine vinegar, though you can add anything you want. It is an absolutely delectable meal everyone should try at least once.
If you're planning to go to Publix and take home a sub topped with oil and vinegar, but you don't want to eat it right away, be sure to ask for the packets to take home. Rather than dousing the subs in-store, you can do it yourself whenever you eat them to keep the bread from getting soggy. This is particularly useful if you order a whole sub and only want to eat half at a time, if you're packing it for lunch, or generally just don't like the texture of soggy bread. That being said, Publix's bread drenched in olive oil and vinegar is delicious in its own right. Though I no longer live a convenient distance from Publix, I was born and raised around them. Anytime I visit my parents back in Florida, the Italian Pub Sub is a must-purchase.
Chicken tender Pub Sub
Pub Subs come in many variations, and one of the more unique but popular ones is the chicken tender sub. When watching this sub get made, the worker behind the deli counter takes fresh, warm chicken tenders from the hot-and-ready section, chops them up, and adds them to your bread of choice. You can choose between white, whole wheat, or Italian five-grain bread, but my personal preference for most subs is white bread.
Though there are many ways to eat a chicken tender Pub Sub, there are some that are more popular than others. For instance, adding Buffalo sauce to the chicken tenders is so common that it's been added to the website as its own order option. Usually, when I order the buffalo chicken tender Pub Sub, I like to add mayo and provolone cheese. It truly needs nothing else. Even when I keep the chicken tenders plain, I don't deviate much. Sometimes I'll add pickles for freshness and crunch, but I love it either way. It's definitely not the most "healthy" of meals when I don't put any vegetables on it, but to each their own. No matter how you customize a chicken tender pub sub, it'll always taste delicious.
Seasoned potato wedges
Also in the deli section is one of my favorite sides Publix has to offer. Potatoes are a deliciously versatile food, and a potato wedge is a great way to consume them. You could easily make potato wedges at home, but I'm convinced that Publix knows best. I'm not sure what seasonings Publix uses, but I know that they're a must-have when stopping into Publix. In fact, it's not uncommon for them to be sold out and to have to wait 15 minutes for a new batch to be made. But it's worth it every time.
Like most deli items, the seasoned potato wedges are sold by the pound. They work as a side with anything you can get from the deli, like the chicken fingers, wings, or a full rotisserie. That being said, I have been known to get a pound for myself just to indulge on as its own meal. Like most fries and potato products, you can dip the wedges in anything. Honey mustard, ketchup, BBQ sauce — the list goes on. My favorite way to enjoy them is either plain, dipped in ketchup, or drenched in Buffalo sauce. Next to the Italian sub, the seasoned potato wedges are by far my favorite deli item and something anyone stopping into Publix for the first time needs to get their hands on.
Buffalo chicken dip
Like many grocery stores, Publix has a section of pre-packaged items to grab for anyone who might be in a rush. This includes things like sandwiches, salads, dips, and anything in between. The last deli side must-have item for anyone stopping in Publix for the first item is the pre-made buffalo chicken dip. Perfect for a party, game night, or just to enjoy on your own, the buffalo chicken dip is sold in pint-sized containers and made with Neufchâtel cheese, hot sauce, and sour cream.
The buffalo chicken dip is one I've had and enjoyed many times. Thankfully, the product is sold in a microwave-safe container, which makes it perfect for easy heating. While it does taste good straight from the fridge, there's nothing quite like loading up a tortilla chip with warm, spicy buffalo chicken dip. If you want to get something savory but not as filling as a sub, the buffalo chicken dip is a great place to start.
Iced tea
Among all of the entrees and sides you can find within Publix's deli section are their house-made drinks. All of the options available are amazing in their own right, but there's nothing like a cool, refreshing sip of ice-cold sweetened iced tea.
If plain sweetened iced tea isn't your "cup of tea," Publix offers multiple alternatives for you to sip on year-round. They carry standards like green tea, unsweetened iced tea, and diet options, but my favorites are their different flavors. To me, nothing compares to a bottle of raspberry iced tea along with a bag of chips and my favorite pub sub. However, I've also been swayed by their peach iced tea. They even offer seasonal flavors like strawberry cucumber mint or tamarind apple. While the added flavors aren't a necessity, they offer variety to an already beloved Southern staple. If you're stopping into Publix for the very first time and you're wondering what to drink, do yourself a favor and snag a bottle (or more) of iced tea from the deli.
Lemonade
Iced tea from the deli is not the only iconic drink you can find at Publix. Whether you need something nice to relax with by the pool or even in the dead of winter, the Publix deli sells pints, ½ gallons, or gallons of its famous lemonade. It is one of my favorite beverages year-round, and I always make sure to grab a bottle when I stop by. It's the perfect combination of sweet and tart, and oh-so refreshing.
On top of the standard lemonade, Publix Deli also has various flavors you can purchase. Year-round, you can find raspberry lemonade or blackberry lemonade, both of which are deliciously fruity. However, Publix also has limited flavors that are launched seasonally. At the time of writing, mango lemonade and passionfruit basil are currently on the shelves and taste just as delicious as they sound. Some other flavors of the past include strawberry pineapple and pineapple yuzu, the latter of which came with rave reviews. The plain lemonade is perfect, but if you're ever looking to mix things up a bit, treat yourself to the various flavors offered as well. You can even mix the lemonade with the iced tea to make a classic Arnold Palmer, or use the flavored options for a fun twist. Either way, you won't be disappointed.
Chocolate chip cookies
The other section inside Publix that is more than worthy of writing home about is the bakery department. Like any bakery, you're immediately hit with the scent of fresh breads and baked goods that waft through the air. Publix carries many different things you would find in a standard grocery store bakery, like cupcakes, loaves of bread, bagels, pastries, and more. However, the Publix bakery is known for its treats, and one of the top-tier items is the classic chocolate chip cookies.
Getting a chocolate chip cookie to be perfect isn't always as easy as it sounds, but Publix bakers have it down to a science. The cookies are soft, chewy, buttery, and loaded with chocolate chips. They're so good, it's hard to stop at just one. Thankfully, you can buy a container of two dozen on each visit. And if you're visiting with a child under 12, they can try a cookie for free through the Publix free cookie program. The chocolate chip cookies are a must-have item from the Publix bakery, but if chocolate isn't your speed, Publix offers other varieties of cookies that are a huge hit as well.
Rainbow sprinkle cookies
In addition to the chocolate chip cookies sold in the Publix bakery are the equally popular rainbow sprinkle cookies. These are simple, traditional vanilla sugar cookies rolled in rainbow nonpareil sprinkles. Because they don't use the tube-shaped sprinkles, also referred to as jimmies, the outer coating has a nice crunch for the otherwise soft cookie. Like the chocolate chip cookies, you can buy these in a pack of two dozen. However, if you're looking to try both the chocolate chip and the rainbow sprinkle cookies, Publix also sells variety packs that contain a dozen of each.
To say the cookies are perfect on their own is an understatement, but Publix sells several items that can help you jazz them up. A personal favorite of mine, and one I've seen friends try as well, involves purchasing some of the homemade buttercream frosting from the bakery and making a cookie sandwich using the rainbow sprinkle cookies. It's definitely not necessary, especially for your first trip to Publix, but it's a creative and fun treat to keep in mind when you're browsing all that the bakery has to offer.
Chocolate ganache Supreme Cake
Lots of grocery stores with a bakery department usually sell their own selection of cakes. Whether they're custom cakes for birthdays or pre-made ones in a case, there's usually a pretty wide variety of things to choose from. For anyone raised in a town with Publix, it's not uncommon for most celebrations to feature one of their cakes. Graduations, birthdays, weddings, baby showers, and so much more are marked with a Publix cake, my favorite of which is the chocolate ganache Supreme Cake.
The name alone sounds decadent, but the chocolate ganache Supreme Cake is any chocolate lover's dream come true. It also ranks highly among the collection of Supreme Cakes offered by Publix. Though you can customize the cake to be vanilla, the standard is served as a chocolate cake with whipped chocolate frosting and decorated with chocolate ganache and other chocolate accouterments. On top of being delicious, it's also just beautiful to look at. It may seem a little daunting, or even silly, to get a full cake on your first trip to Publix, but thankfully, Publix sells packages of two pre-cut slices. However, once you set your eyes on the chocolate ganache Supreme Cake, you're not going to want to leave without it.
Almond bear claws
A staple memory from my time growing up in Florida involved pastries from the Publix bakery. Every so often, my mom would come home with two packages of bear claws — almond and cheese. The almond has always been my favorite. They're a flaky pastry crust filled with almond paste and topped with toasted almonds and coarse sugar, each bite better than the last.
The almond paste on the inside always seeps out of the ends and creates what I can only describe as a sort of almond cookie. It's the paste, cooked and chewy, and has the most intense almond flavor. Those were the pieces I always saved for last, almost like a treat to have at the end of your treat. They make for the perfect breakfast or a sweet midday snack, and I can't recommend them enough for your first stop at Publix.
Cheese bear claws
If almond isn't your favorite flavor, the cheese bear claws might be more your speed. Same type of pastry, same shape, but completely different in flavor and texture. They're honestly just as good as the almond bear claws, but the cheese bear claws have a creamy element that the almond ones don't. The filling is made with Neufchâtel cheese, which can be likened to cream cheese. They're also dusted in a mountain of powdered sugar and the same type of crumbles you might find on the top of a coffee cake.
Though you can eat them straight out of the package, I find the cheese bear claws taste best after they've been warmed in the microwave. They're sweet, creamy, and admittedly a little messy. For anyone who loves a cheese Danish, these will be right up your alley. Even if you don't end up trying both flavors, you should still try to get your hands on at least one of the types of bear claws from the Publix bakery.
Guava and cheese pastry bites
I didn't discover the guava pastries from Publix for myself until after I had graduated from college, though I wish I had found them sooner. While working at an immigrant resource center that received Publix pastries that were destined for disposal, I was offered a small pastry filled with guava paste and cream cheese, and a whole world of flavor options opened up to me. Guava is a flavor that is particularly popular among Latin communities, which explains why a Florida grocery store might have them.
Publix sells guava pastries in a couple of sizes, but the best are the smaller, bite-sized option. Much like the bear claws, they're made with what appears to be puff pastry, filled with a combination of guava spread and cream cheese, and topped with coarse sugar. These tiny treats are shareable (if you're willing), sweet, creamy, flaky, and everything you want in a pastry. They're perfect for breakfast, as a snack, or a post-lunch pick-me-up. If you've never had the distinct pleasure of tasting a guava pastry before, these bite-sized ones from Publix are a must-buy.
Mango key lime pie
When I think of the quintessential Florida dessert, I think of key lime pie. Even better, Publix has its very own unique variety that incorporates mango into the key lime custard. But don't worry, you can still buy these delectable treats at a Publix that isn't in its original home state. You can also find a regular key lime pie, but the mango twist is worth trying.
Made with a graham cracker and toasted almond crust, the mango key lime pie has a mango and key lime base and is topped with whipped cream. It's both tart and sweet while maintaining a perfect creamy texture. It's a unique pie with a uniquely fruity and tropical flavor combination. What's more, it's even award-winning. In 2024, the American Pie Council awarded the Publix mango key lime pie a blue ribbon in both the 6-inch and 9-inch pie divisions. While other pies from Publix won awards, you truly can't find the mango key lime pie anywhere else.
Limited edition Publix Premium ice cream
Last but not least, and the only must-have outside the bakery and deli departments, is the Publix-branded ice cream. Like most ice cream brands, you'll find classics like vanilla, chocolate, cookies and cream, or butter pecan. However, Publix Premium-branded ice cream has limited-edition flavors that they sell throughout the year, which is where their creativity truly shines.
The types of limited ice cream flavors Publix carries vary throughout the year, but every one I've tried has been as good as the last. At the time of writing, six different limited edition flavors are stocked in the freezer section. Those flavors are buckeyes and fudge, bananas foster, cold brew cookies and creme, Marry Me Strawberry, strawberry lime chili, and Freedom Berry Bliss, a red, white, and blue ice cream. The variety offered means that there's likely a flavor anyone will enjoy at any time of year. They taste delectable on their own, as a sundae, or alongside your favorite cookies and pies. Publix Premium ice cream is one of the few Publix-branded items I feel often gets lost in a sea of other ice cream options in the freezer section. However, I hope it's one you seek out on your first trip to the store.