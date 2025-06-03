If It's Your First Time At Publix, You Need These 14 Items

Founded in Florida in 1930, Publix is more than just your average grocery store; it is a place with a cult-like following. For the uninitiated, Publix truly lives up to its tagline, "Where shopping is a pleasure." The employees are friendly and welcoming and will help you find whatever you're looking for to the point where it almost feels like family. Like most grocery stores, they sell plenty of standard items you can find just about anywhere, but they're known for their Publix-branded products found all around the store.

If you ask someone who regularly frequents a Publix, there are a handful of items many people swear by. While store-branded items can be found in every aisle, the most noteworthy are found in the deli and bakery. It's exciting to be able to watch some of the items being made in front of you, ensuring everything is fresh as can be. If you've never had the distinct pleasure of shopping at Publix before, I've compiled a list of some of the best of the best products you should keep an eye out for on your first visit.