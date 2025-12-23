8 Best Spots For Boston Cream Pie In Boston

When you think of foods that hail from Boston, lobster rolls, Boston baked beans, or Fenway franks may be the first dishes that come to mind. Perhaps if you're a particularly big seafood fan, you might think of oysters or creamy New England clam chowder. But Boston also lays claim to one very famous dessert (among many in the U.S.) that's now spread its way across the country and beyond. It's the Boston cream pie, and despite its name, it's actually a pie, not a cake.

If you ask me, it's also one of the very best cakes to have ever been invented. The base of the dessert is sponge cake, which is arranged in two separate, fluffy layers. Between those two layers of sponge cake, you'll find a rich, creamy custard, which is what makes this cake so deeply decadent. To finish it all off, it's covered with a decadent chocolate frosting, which wraps the whole cake in a robe of sweetness and complexity.

These days, you can find Boston cream pie at many restaurants and bakeries in the United States and beyond. But, obviously, the best place to snag yourself a slice of Boston cream pie is in Boston itself. I've done quite a bit of taste-testing around the city — and researching online reviews — to create this list of some of the best spots to try Boston cream pie in Boston and the surrounding area. Get ready for a transformative dessert experience.