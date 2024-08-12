How To Assemble Lobster Rolls Like A Chef For Maximum Flavors
Summertime always has us dreaming of seafood, and nothing beats a bright, salty lobster roll. But just because we love to eat them doesn't mean we're the best at throwing them together. We recently had a chance to talk with celebrity chef at this year's U.S. Open, Josh Capon, whose new project, Flyfish Club, will be selling deliciously crafted lobster rolls (among other things) at the Flavors of the Open event presented by Dobel, and we knew we had to get the inside scoop on how to make the perfect lobster roll from someone in the know.
"I like to incorporate all of the ingredients together before I add the lobster meat and let them marry together," Capon told Tasting Table. "Then add just enough to bind and coat the lobster meat." The trick is to let the sauce marinate together and to balance the lobster to sauce ratio so the lobster meat's flavors still shine through. Butter and mayonnaise are two popular ingredients to use for the sauce, but we also like adding Dijon mustard to our lobster rolls. Just be careful how much you add of any of these ingredients. As Capon puts it, "Don't go too heavy on the mayo. It should be light and fresh!"
A lobster roll is only as good as its ingredients
But we can't really call it a lobster roll if there's no bun to put it all in, and Capon has a trick for making sure the roll is also contributing. "Make sure your bun is warm, buttery, and toasted when you serve them," Capon continued. "And, of course, make sure you serve them with some salt and vinegar potato chips and a pickle!" Whether you're going for a Maine-style or a Connecticut-style lobster roll, Capon's tips on assembly are sure to elevate your lobster roll game the next time you're putting one of these beauties together.
Now that you're a master of assembling lobster rolls, it's important to remember just how critical the ingredients are. It won't matter how perfectly balanced your lobster meat to sauce ratio is if you didn't use fresh lobster and a high-quality bun. And if you're finding that your lobster rolls still aren't coming out right, the bright side is that you get to keep trying until you get the sauce ratio just right, because even a mediocre lobster roll is better than no lobster roll at all.