How To Assemble Lobster Rolls Like A Chef For Maximum Flavors

Summertime always has us dreaming of seafood, and nothing beats a bright, salty lobster roll. But just because we love to eat them doesn't mean we're the best at throwing them together. We recently had a chance to talk with celebrity chef at this year's U.S. Open, Josh Capon, whose new project, Flyfish Club, will be selling deliciously crafted lobster rolls (among other things) at the Flavors of the Open event presented by Dobel, and we knew we had to get the inside scoop on how to make the perfect lobster roll from someone in the know.

"I like to incorporate all of the ingredients together before I add the lobster meat and let them marry together," Capon told Tasting Table. "Then add just enough to bind and coat the lobster meat." The trick is to let the sauce marinate together and to balance the lobster to sauce ratio so the lobster meat's flavors still shine through. Butter and mayonnaise are two popular ingredients to use for the sauce, but we also like adding Dijon mustard to our lobster rolls. Just be careful how much you add of any of these ingredients. As Capon puts it, "Don't go too heavy on the mayo. It should be light and fresh!"