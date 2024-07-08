Add A Spoonful Of Dijon Mustard To Elevate Your Lobster Roll

New England regional cuisine knows what's up. If you've never experienced the humble beauty of the lobster roll before, the dish piles large chunks of tender, cooked lobster meat, generously coated in butter and mayonnaise, into a butter-toasted, split-top hot dog bun or white bread roll. If we may, we'd like to suggest one addition to this near-perfect classic.

Dijon mustard is the French ingredient that instantly lends a savory twist to any dish. That unique, inimitable Dijon flavor comes from white wine. Also, unlike classic yellow mustard, Dijon is made from brown and black mustard seeds rather than yellow ones. The result is an intense, sharp, complex flavor — the ideal fit for elevating tender, sweet lobster meat. It's common practice to dress lobster rolls with mayo and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Dijon brings the acidity plus the savory depth (although, don't let us stop you from using both mustard and lemon juice on your roll, if that's your style).

To incorporate this punchy ingredient, you could simply drizzle a little Dijon on top of your finished, assembled lobster roll. Or, mix a spoonful of Dijon into your mayonnaise, then use the combination to dress your lobster meat as you normally might. Roughly ⅓ cup of dressing per pound of lobster meat is a solid jumping-off point. A few tablespoons of mayonnaise and a few tablespoons of Dijon mustard should do the trick, but feel free to use more or less Dijon to control the boldness.