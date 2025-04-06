When Monsieur Sanzian (or chef Anezin, whatever you want to call him) was in his kitchen developing this creation, cake tins and pie tins were frequently swapped. In fact, the names themselves were flexible descriptors for various desserts, perhaps explaining why this cream-filled cake is called a pie.

While Sanzian's initial Boston cream pie was a hit, it was also a bit too elaborate for many aspiring home cooks — that is until Betty Crocker unveiled a pre-packaged cake mix. This convenient mix appeased Americans looking to pick up an easy to make dessert from market shelves to produce at home, eliminating the need to hunt for various ingredients. But it also removed the rum flavor from the custard filling.

Should you feel ambitious, our own decadent Boston cream pie recipe can be put together in under two hours. You'll need brandy (rather than rum) and orange juice to make this version of the moist, flavorful dessert. Using brandy results in a delicious, if slightly changed, dessert — but still one that will make a stunning display at your next dinner party. Add sliced toasted almonds to the top of your finished creation to mimic the original presentation of the impressive dessert before raising a glass to Sanzian (be it dark rum, brandy, or Champagne, the best wine to pair with Boston cream pie).