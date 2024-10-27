The Perfect Wine Pairing For Boston Cream Pie Amplifies Its Rich, Buttery Flavors

A decadent dessert like Boston cream pie with its layers of sponge cake, velvety custard, and luscious ganache topping deserves an equally dream-worthy wine pairing. Finding the right bottle, however, isn't always the easiest of tasks since the sweet treat teems with such bold and rich flavors.

Camille Parson Goldstein is the co-founder and managing partner of Muddling Memories and knows that a drink pairing can make or break a meal. That's why when it comes to matching a Boston cream pie with the proper glass of wine, she recommends a fresh and fizzy blanc de blancs Champagne to complement and contrast the cake.

"An all white chardonnay sparkler is just what the super rich creamy pie needs," Parson Goldstein explained to Tasting Table. Citrusy with floral nuances, blanc de blancs Champagne uses only white chardonnay grapes (unlike most Champagne that includes a blend of three grapes) and has an especially high level of acidity that can offset the decadence of the dessert's creamy filling and silky chocolate glaze. Beyond its bright profile and palate-cleansing effervescence, the Champagne also boasts notes of toasted brioche, cream, and honey — along with a full and frothy texture — that also allow the wine to accentuate and amplify the sweetness and the butteriness of Boston cream pie all while keeping flavors harmonious.

