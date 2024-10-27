The Perfect Wine Pairing For Boston Cream Pie Amplifies Its Rich, Buttery Flavors
A decadent dessert like Boston cream pie with its layers of sponge cake, velvety custard, and luscious ganache topping deserves an equally dream-worthy wine pairing. Finding the right bottle, however, isn't always the easiest of tasks since the sweet treat teems with such bold and rich flavors.
Camille Parson Goldstein is the co-founder and managing partner of Muddling Memories and knows that a drink pairing can make or break a meal. That's why when it comes to matching a Boston cream pie with the proper glass of wine, she recommends a fresh and fizzy blanc de blancs Champagne to complement and contrast the cake.
"An all white chardonnay sparkler is just what the super rich creamy pie needs," Parson Goldstein explained to Tasting Table. Citrusy with floral nuances, blanc de blancs Champagne uses only white chardonnay grapes (unlike most Champagne that includes a blend of three grapes) and has an especially high level of acidity that can offset the decadence of the dessert's creamy filling and silky chocolate glaze. Beyond its bright profile and palate-cleansing effervescence, the Champagne also boasts notes of toasted brioche, cream, and honey — along with a full and frothy texture — that also allow the wine to accentuate and amplify the sweetness and the butteriness of Boston cream pie all while keeping flavors harmonious.
A guide to choosing the best blanc de blancs
When searching for the ideal bottle of Champagne to pair with Boston cream pie, Camille Parson Goldstein told Tasting Table, "You want yeast, you want butter, and you want crisp." Yet, despite the fact that most blanc de blancs wines will deliver on these qualities, not are bottles are the same. It's wise to consider a few other factors as you shop.
Most importantly, be mindful of sweetness. Generally, fizzy flutes of Champagne on the drier end of the spectrum might not be as successful when paired with a super saccharine and decadent dessert like Boston cream pie. Instead, it's best to opt for a wine that's equally sugary to avoid creating a harsh contrast between flavor profiles. For instance, a demi-sec or even doux blanc de blancs can effectively complement the dessert, providing a palate-cleansing quality to balance sweetness and richness without overpowering flavors.
Additionally, think about style and vintage. Bottles labeled prestige cuvée often indicate higher quality blends that may be aged for longer, giving the wine a rich and yeasty profile that could fare better with the cake than fresher non-vintage options — bear in mind that some bottles can also be pricier than others. Regardless of which bottle you pick, know that as long as you follow Parson Goldstein's advice, a creamy yet crisp blanc de blancs Champagne is sure to make every bite of Boston cream pie even more delicious than the last!