12 Grocery Store Bakery Donuts, Ranked From Worst To Best

The sights and smells of the grocery store bakery have a way of luring us in. The scent of freshly baked bread forever hangs in the air, always the first thing to catch our attention. Meanwhile, colorful cakes, pies, and other confections sit on display, with glossy toppings and carefully piped decorations that are nearly impossible to bypass. Then, once you're deep into sweet tooth territory, you arrive at the donut case.

Even though the selection at a supermarket isn't always as extravagant as what you'd find at, say, a mom-and-pop donut shop, the range of frosting-washed rings, bars, twists, and filled pastries is just as enticing. Each one appears picture-perfect, but as we all know, looks can be deceiving. How do you distinguish the delicious donuts from the duds when you're standing there in the bakery section? It's admittedly hard to do, which is why I recently sampled a dozen donuts from four different grocery store chains to find out which picks are worth adding to your bakery box. I picked up a variety of classic donuts as well as a few wildcards and rated them all based on basics like the texture of the dough, taste of the icing, and quality of the fillings (when applicable). Here's how each donut fared, starting with my least favorite pick.