The Best Donut Shop In Each State
The donut is a uniquely American food. You may find glorious bundles of fried dough that originated elsewhere in the world, especially in the Netherlands; after all, the Dutch are believed to have first introduced donuts to America (though they called them something akin to oily cakes–much less appetizing). But those lookalikes are mostly fritters or beignets, which have a distinctively different aura.
Typically covered in a glaze, frosting, or a powder — because more sugar, please — and usually having a hole in the middle (perhaps for easier handling while driving), donuts can involve outlandish toppings, too, like Snickers bars or bacon. Given these parameters, it stands to reason that each American state, with its own sets of mores and norms, would have a donut shop that can top all others locally.
For this reason, we set out to review the notes of Reddit users, local and national publications discussing donuts, along with first hand notes regarding the taste to determine each U.S. state's top donut spot. Without further ado, here is the best donut shop in each state in the Union.
Alabama: The Heavenly Donut Co
The owners of this popular joint learned their trade from an experienced donut maker in Memphis. They subsequently spread the joy to the outskirts of Birmingham, which was largely considered a donut desert until recent years. Features that make this place special include the fact that the chocolate coverings are house-made, and the french toast donut is topped with maple icing.
(205) 536-7200
4911 Cahaba River Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243
Alaska: Jason's Donuts
A national competition deemed Jason's Donuts not only the top donut shop in Alaska, but also the second best one in the entire country. The donuts are so good that if you stop by this family-owned shop after 8:30 a.m. (it opens at 5 a.m.), it may be out of treats — or even the entire selection.
(907) 726-0419
12801 Old Glenn Hwy, Eagle River, AK 99577
Arizona: The Original Rainbow Donuts
While it's generally not acceptable to eat cake for breakfast, no one will bat an eyelid if they see you eating a donut at 8 a.m. However, donuts can sometimes be so sweet can you hardly taste anything but the sugar. That's where Rainbow Donuts come in. It specializes in classic donuts without too many frills, and patrons say they aren't too sweet. The spot stands out above the rest, making nothing but top-notch products according to customers.
(602) 867-9502
15834 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Arkansas: Mark's Do-Nut Shop
The small menu does nothing to counter the awe people feel when biting into donuts from Mark's Do-Nut Shop in Little Rock. The place has been open since 1978 and has been delivering consistently good, classic, fluffy, and flavorful donuts ever since. Reddit users consistently praise Mark's, often citing the glazed donut as their favorite.
(501) 753-2017
4015 Camp Robinson Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72118
California: California Donuts
This popular spot is not only beloved because it's open 24 hours a day. It is also known for churning out high quality, tasty, and highly creative donuts. Run by a first and second generation of Cambodian immigrants, this shop has been open since 1982, and introduced numerous donut flavors that have wowed patrons, like putting Snickers bars in donuts.
(213) 385-3318
3540 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Colorado: Tasty Donuts
A local poll run by 9NEWS found this donut shop in Commerce City to be the best in the whole state of Colorado. Since it opened in 1929, it's not only survived but thrived — all while using the same recipes with which it started. Many of its patrons are now octogenarians and have been coming since they were kids, but the younger generations seem to be catching on.
(303) 288-9068
6441 E 72nd Pl, Commerce City, CO 80022
Connecticut: Neil's Donuts
Local news outlets in Connecticut discovered the best donuts in Connecticut are at Neil's Donuts. Neil himself was a former salesman who became fed up with bringing sub-par donuts to business meetings. Consequently, he started to make his own, and the venture soon turned into a veritable donut shop that is now the best in the state.
(203) 269-4255
83 N Turnpike Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492
Delaware: Fractured Prune
The first Fractured Prune opened in Ocean City Maryland in the 1970s and has since expanded into Delaware with several locations that are only open seasonally. These donuts, which are a Tasting Table staff favorite for best donuts in the U.S., are made from scratch right on site, and you can even watch the bakers — and their machines — go through the steps of preparing them.
Multiple locations
Florida: The Salty Donut
This family-owned chain with locations in Florida and Texas runs a tight ship with small-batch donuts where quality control is a top priority. The shop, one of Tasting Table's best donut shops across the U.S., was originally founded in Miami alongside Max Santiago — a local chef known to some as the donut king of Miami (and previous winner of "Best Baker in America" on the Food Network). Santiago no longer consults with the donut shop, but its products remain top notch, especially the popular guava cheese donut with puff pastry streusel.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Sublime Donuts
The owner of this popular donut shop, Kamal Grant, is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America (the other CIA), an institution on which he draws heavily when making his delicious donuts. This is plain as day even just by looking at the beautiful creations, which include donuts cut in half and filled with strawberries. The flavor also speaks to the high quality of this joint, especially the orange star, a star-shaped donut with a cream interior and an orange glaze.
Multiple locations in Atlanta
Hawaii: Donut King
A favorite among social media users, people like the donuts from Donut King because they're simple rather than trendy. Particular favorites include the maple bars and apple fritters. Widely described as fluffy — even pillowy — many patrons also like to go for the original honey glazed donut. Though these are as simple as they come, such simplicity showcases the high quality of the donut.
(808) 258-4119
2919 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI, United States, Hawaii
Idaho: DK Donuts
DK Donuts is one of the first donut shops to set up in Boise, and against which all subsequent donut shops had to measure themselves. Social media users widely praise the place, which serves traditional donuts as well as a popular maple bacon bar. Whatever the donut, though, it may sell out early –- a testament to its quality -– so be sure to stop by as soon as you can.
(208) 385-7480
1300 W State St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Downstate Donuts
This donut shop stands out as the best in Illinois not only for its tasty and quality donuts — which are made from local, organic ingredients — but also because many of these pastries are made with potatoes instead of flour. This means they're naturally gluten-free (and especially fluffy). The shop also likes to play around with flavors, sometimes testing them out at farmer's markets.
1132 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Indiana: Rise 'n Roll Bakery
It's hard to imagine a poll that rated Rise 'n Roll Bakery as the top donut shop in the whole country — not just Indiana — could be wrong. Started as an Amish mom and pop selling donuts out of a truck, the business was turned into a brick and mortar store in 2009. Its Amish roots hold strong, though; Amish peanut butter graces a peanut butter-filled donut. Above all, the cinnamon caramel donut is the one that has put this place on the map.
Multiple locations
Iowa: The Bakery Unlimited
In 2024, the Bakery Unlimited ranked fifth on the list of best bakeries in the country by USA Today, and things have only gotten better, as the bakery came in third on that same list in 2025. Since no other Iowa bakeries were in the running, it's clear why the Bakery Unlimited is the best donut shop in Iowa. But it's not just about statistics, as patrons love the Maple Bacon Long John and the apple crisp donut.
(515) 462-2261
119 N John Wayne Dr, Winterset, IA 50273
Kansas: Hana's Donuts
Viral videos of food can't always back up their claims with quality. But that's not the case with Hana's Donuts in Kansas City. After the owner posted a video of himself looking forlorn as a snowstorm kept customers away one day this past January, people started flocking to the donut shop, which has remained popular ever since. Reddit users continue to sing the praises of its fried cake donuts, while food waste is not tolerated here; unsold donuts are donated at closing time.
(913) 362-0244
2131 S 34th St, Kansas City, KS 66106
Kentucky: Nord's Bakery
Nord's Bakery in Louisville has been turning heads left and right since it opened in the early aughts, before which it was Klein's Bakery, which was not too shabby either. A Yelp poll named it the best donut shop in Kentucky and the seventh best in the country, while the New York Times has highlighted it as an essential stop on a wider donut tour that extends to the Lexington area. The toasted coconut and maple bacon long johns are some of their best offerings.
(502) 634-0931
2118 S Preston St, Louisville, KY 40217
Louisiana: District Donuts. Sliders. Brews
This small local chain is beloved for serving donuts that are at simultaneously beautiful, delicious, and fresh. That alone would be enough to make this donut shop stand out above the rest, but it doesn't stop there. It also offers 200 or more different flavors (though not all at the same time), including unusual but delightful combinations like maple, bacon, Sriracha, and thyme.
Multiple locations
Maine: Congdon's Doughtnuts
Anyone who has ever spent their summers in southern Maine — and there are more than you think, as Maine's official slogan is Vacationland — has been to Congdon's, or at least knows of it. Its donuts are quintessential examples of the craft, but the shop is also a local institution. Open since the 1940s, there may be a long line at the drive-thru window on any given summer weekend. They specialize in classic donuts like apple fritters and honey dip.
(207) 646-4219
1090 Post Rd, Wells, ME 04090
Maryland: Arundel Donuts
Arundel donuts serves a colorful cast of characters at all hours of the morning. The spot has been around for more than 35 years, which is a testament to the quality of the donuts, and the customer service is said to be top notch. Another point that puts this spot in the stop spot for Maryland is that between local media and an informal Reddit poll, Arundel seems to be an all-around favorite.
(410) 768-8926
7958 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Massachusetts: Donut Dip
Some locals might tell you that Donut Dip used to be better, back when the original owner of this family joint ran the place. This local lore may well be true, but it's more likely to be about locals bragging since it's hard to beat a Donut Dip donut — even now. The lines run out the door on most mornings, but the service is quick, and there are a lot of great classic and fun flavors to choose from.
(413) 733-9604
1305 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089
Michigan: The Looney Baker
This donut shop was voted the best in metro Detroit in a 2025 poll of locals, and you'd be hard pressed to find anyone willing to speak a word against it. The donuts are delicious, but also conveniently available at all hours of the day or night, as the shop is a 24-hour establishment. There are many filled donuts to choose from, as well as the traditional holey variety.
(734) 425-8569
13931 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48154
Minnesota: Cardigan's
Ask a Minnesotan where the best donuts in the state are, and they'll likely say Cardigan's — at least, that appears to be the case on Reddit, where Cardigan's is widely praised. People especially like its specials, of which there are at least three or four each week. But the classics are also highly regarded, especially the use of Greek yogurt, which makes the donuts decadent.
(612) 259-7804
40 S 7th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Mississippi: Tato-Nut
If you've never had a donut made with potatoes, Tato-Nut in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, is the place to take that first step. Reddit is all abuzz with the joys of Tato-Nut, with patrons especially loving this type of donut for its fluffy, cloud-like texture. All the donuts are made fresh each day, on the premises, just as the donut shop has been doing since it first opened in the 1960s.
facebook.com/TheTatoNutDonutShop
(228) 872-2076
1114 Government St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Missouri: Old Town Donuts
Old Town Donuts in Florissant, Missouri previously won an online competition for best donut shop in America. It follows, then, that it's also the best donut shop in its state. Patrons especially like the cake (and raised) donuts, which have a crumbly texture, and the glazed donuts, which are not cloyingly sweet, but just right. Classics are the way to go here.
510 N New Florissant Rd, Florissant, MO 63031
Montana: Granny's
Granny's is so beloved in Montana that Reddit users won't stop going on about it, where it's widely cited as the best donut shop in the state. That's probably because the donuts are stellar — it was named the top donut shop in the U.S. in a 2021 USA Today poll , after all — but also because of the community feel.
facebook.com/grannysgourmetdonuts
(406) 922-0022
3 Tai Ln, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Olsen Bake Shop
This unassuming little donut shop has been in operation since 1925, when it was opened by a Hungarian immigrant who trained in the kitchens at a local hotel. Later, the place was taken over by a son-in-law, who trained with the military's cooks' and bakers' school. After that, the donut-making tradition continued to be passed down through the generations. Locals are especially enamored with their classic donuts, even once voting it the best donut shop in the state.
(402) 341-1145
1708 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108
Nevada: Car's Donuts and Pastries
This donuts shop is a bit of a Las Vegas institution, having been open since 1966, when the grandparents of the current owners set the business in motion. But in the case of Carl's Donuts, much of the heavy lifting in that department is done by the old-fashioned dense donuts with a crunchy exterior and a thick glaze, which people seem to love above all other donuts from Carl's or from anywhere else.
(702) 283-7079
3170 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120
New Hampshire: Brothers Donuts
Several local polls have named Brothers Donuts the best donut shop in New Hampshire, as have a number of Reddit users, even though the place keeps odd hours. It's normally open between 3 a.m. and noon on weekdays (and as early as 2 a.m. on weekends), with people lining up outside the door for their morning treat. It all comes down to hard work, as owner Mal Rizzo works tirelessly to create the best donuts around.
(603) 934-6678
426 Central St, Franklin, NH 03235
New Jersey: Uncle Dood's Donuts
This fun donut shop with a quirky name appears on a slew of local lists of best donut shops in New Jersey. WRAT, for one, highlights that the shop makes a great maple-bacon donut. New Jersey 101.5 lauds the cinnamon sugar donut and the fact that you can create your own donuts, while others praise the fun donut names, like the Nut Yellin' Ya, made with Nutella icing and cinnamon sugar.
(609) 462-3517
4 Robbins St, Toms River, NJ 08753
New Mexico: Rise + Roast
Local, media, and Reddit users have consistently named this a top donut shop in New Mexico — and we are, too. Reddit users praise it especially for its maple Bavarian, a mochi donut special, and the good old classics. The quality of these donuts likely comes from the fact that they are handcrafted with a focus on simplicity. It doesn't hurt that the shop also serves high quality hand-pressed coffee.
Multiple locations in New Mexico
New York: Peter Pan
Ask any New Yorker (especially in Brooklyn) what the most iconic donut shop in the city is, and they'll likely say Peter Pan donuts. Peter Pan has blown all trends out of the water, enduring since the 1950s. Patrons especially love the crullers and crumb creams, and most recipes are the original. But the selection is ever widening thanks to the expertise of current owner Christos Siafakas, who trained across many bakeries and donut shops in the city.
(718) 389-3676
727 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
North Carolina: Britt's
It seems like everyone on Reddit commenting on donut shops in North Carolina is unanimous on at least one point. Britt's, open since 1939, is the best donut shop in the state. In fact, it's so popular that at peak season in the middle of the summer, it only makes one type of donut — the glazed one — because it gets too busy to make anything else.
(910) 707-0755
13 Carolina Beach Ave N, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
North Dakota: Sandy's
Sandy's own Sandy Ostlund started this family-run donut shop in 1983 after falling in love with donut making thanks to his mother's original recipe, which he grew up preparing. Since then, Sandy's has received widespread praise in local media as the best donut shop in North Dakota, while Reddit users also widely applaud the place, which still used that original recipe that made Sandy's so popular.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Donald's Donuts
In 2025, the reader's choice awards from USA Today named Donald's Donuts in Zanesville the best donut shop in the country. The place has been going strong since the 1960s, offering a wide selection of donuts. But as Tome Werne, the owner, explained in an interview, the cream filled donut has always been the shop's most popular option, along with chocolate and maple donuts.
(740) 453-4749
2622 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701
Oklahoma: Polar Donuts
Polar Donuts makes a high-quality, great-tasting donut according to Reddit users (who praise it widely) and a Yelp analysis that named it the best in the state. But it goes one step further, also providing products with irreverent names, like the strong pimp hands, from an owner who perfected their craft while working in the LA donut scene.
(405) 946-7448
1111 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Oregon: Blue Star
USA Today has previously named this as one of the best donut shops in the U.S., citing its unique and satisfying flavor combinations like raspberry and rosemary, along with an excellent vegan donut selection. Reddit seems to agree, as many have praised the shop's fancy flavors. The base of the donut is also striking; Blue Star uses a brioche dough made from scratch every day. It also eschews artificial flavors and preservatives and strives to use local, seasonal ingredients.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Beiler's Donuts
Local and national media alike are well aware of the qualities of this joint, which is why Beiler's repeatedly appears on lists of best donuts in Pennsylvania. Local patrons seem to agree with all the hype, because lines repeatedly form wherever Beiler's Donuts are sold, with many preferring the classic vanilla sprinkled donuts or jelly-filled donuts.
(267) 318-7480
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: PVDonuts
All donuts here are handmade fresh, and they each have their own wild look. A particularly popular option seems to be the Cereal Milk donut, which is covered in Fruity Pebbles. The place has featured on a number of national online publications as one of the best donut shops in Rhode Island, including a critic who named it Rhode Island's best donut shop in 2025.
158 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Sunny's Donuts
If there is one donut shop that seems to appear on every single list of best donut shops in South Carolina, it's Sunny's Donuts. The donuts are made from scratch with an old family recipe, and the apple fritters seem to be some of the best items they make. Not only that, but those and other donuts are large and come with a reasonable price tag.
(864) 489-9885
720 S Granard St, Gaffney, SC 29341
South Dakota: Jerry's Cakes and Donuts
Among Reddit users, this donut shop is cited almost unanimously as the best in South Dakota. It has also been named as one of the best in the whole country by Saveur Magazine, while Hilary Clinton even stopped by once for a bite. While she may not be any great donut connoisseur, the other accolades are legitimate. Indeed, the place makes an enviable maple bacon long john and excellent coffee.
(605) 341-4814
109 E Omaha St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Ralph's
Ralph's has been around for more than 50 years, and shows no signs of going anywhere soon. A Yelp analysis named it the best in Tennessee, while Reddit users have nothing but praise for this establishment. One user expressed a preference for its buttertwist donut above all other foods; another said they've been going to Ralph's their entire life and suggested they wouldn't go anywhere else for a donut.
(931) 526-4231
59 S Cedar Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501
Texas: Round Rock
Round Rock donuts isn't just the best donut shop in Texas. It's actually a phenomenon and legendary dessert spot of global proportions. The place has been open since 1926, and been serving a Texas-sized donut that comes in glazed, chocolate, or both. It's so big it takes up the whole box, but as most Reddit users will tell you, any donut from Round Rock is well worth the long drive from Austin.
(512) 255-3629
106 W Liberty Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664
Utah: Fresh Donuts
The donut makers here bring expertise gained at established Cambodian donut shops in California, which are among the gold standard of the genre. It's no surprise that Reddit users unanimously cite it as the best donut shop in Utah's capital. The Salt Lake City Tribute has also given it a thumbs up, while other national lists of best donut shops name Fresh Donuts as a top place to get the ideal classics.
(801) 467-8322
2699 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Vermont: Madeleine's Bakery
Baking experience is usually required to set up a good donut shop, and the owner of Madeleine's Bakery has it in spades. She worked at a number of other bakeries before starting her own venture, which turned out to be a success. Local press has covered in favorably, with a local blog extolling the virtues of its apple fritters and maple cream varities.
(802) 891-6954
5 Southerberry Dr, Milton, VT 05468
Virginia: Duck Donuts
Although this small chain initially started in North Carolina, it has really taken hold in Virginia, where local and national publications have praised it as a top donut shop in Virginia. People especially like the option to customize toppings on the cake donuts, while many a Reddit user has praised its maple bacon donuts as some of the best on the market.
Multiple locations in Virginia
Washington: The Flour Box
When the owner of a donut shop has been a James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding baker — as was the case for The Flour Box's Pamela Vuong in 2022 — then you know good donuts will follow. Or the best donuts in Washington, in this case. The brioche donuts come in a variety of flavors that change on a monthly basis, helping draw persistent crowds and lines out the door as people vie to try the latest new creation.
5520 Rainier Ave, Seattle, WA 98118
West Virginia: The Donut Spot
This restaurant in Buckhannon seems to appear on most local publications dealing in donuts. One Reddit user says the donuts at this spot are well worth the drive out of town, while patrons especially like the blueberry cake and peanut butter donuts. Even so, the place specializes in classics done well, available 24 hours a day.
51 N Locust St, Buckhannon, WV 26201
Wisconsin: Cranky Al's
Cranky Al's is widely loved by Reddit users in Wisconsin, including one person who served its donuts at their wedding. Meanwhile, a Yelp analysis has placed Cranky Al's among the top donut spots in America, all because of the fresh donuts and inventive flavors. Indeed, the flavors might be what put Cranky Al's a north above the other donut shops; for instance, the creme brulee donut comes with a torched sugar topping.
(414) 258-5282
6901 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Wyoming: Cowboy Donuts
Named locally as Wyoming's top donut shop, Cowboy donuts serves more than 50 flavors of donuts and kolaches, including some wild and crazy creations. One of the most popular of such creations is the turtle donuts, which is a fresh donut covered in chocolate fudge icing, candied pecans, and a house made caramel. Other flavors that may seem odd but actually work include the banana iced donuts or watermelon-glazed donuts.
(307) 362-3400
1573 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901
Methodology
To put together this list of heavenly American donuts, we sampled as many donuts as possible from scores of donut shops across the country. Not all of the ones we initially sampled were great, so we had to sacrifice ourselves and sample even more donuts until we found the best spot in a state. Unfortunately, time, budget, and geography didn't allow us to taste all the donuts available in each state.
Consequently, for those donut shops we weren't able to vet personally, we relied on Reddit users reviewing their favorite local donut shops. We also focused on reports from local and national media covering popular donut spots, and national polls where donut lovers voted for their favorite donut shops in their states.