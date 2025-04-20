What Makes A Paczki Donut Different From A Jelly Donut?

All the best cuisines have their own version of the jelly donut. While there are slight differences among the sweet, filled pastries from different cultures, the Polish paczki stands perhaps in its own special corner, partly because it's a special, rich donut that gets its own day of celebration. Yes, that's right. It's aptly called Paczki Day.

In Polish, paczki means package, and paczki (the plural for paczek) are the perfect package for sweet fillings. Raspberry-filled Polish paczki are on the more traditional side, but like other donuts, paczki can also be stuffed with things like lemon curd, custard, buttercream, and more. Unlike a standard jelly donut, however, paczki are made with a brioche-like dough. Professional baker Dobra Bielinski of Delightful Pastries in Chicago clearly laid out the differences between paczki and jelly donuts in an interview with NBC Chicago. "A doughnut has water, salt, sugar, yeast," she said. "Paczek has eggs, yolks, lemon oil, milk, butter, and lots of eggs. You can see the difference." This mixture of ingredients results in a dense, flavorful, and rich pastry that "doesn't collapse" when you eat it and instead "fluffs right up," according to Bielinski.

But the dough isn't the only difference. While many jelly donuts are covered in powdered sugar or granulated sugar, paczki are coated in a thin glaze. And the fillings are often a little more complex than just regular jelly. Their special fruit preserves may be made with orange peel, lemon peel, or even rose flavoring.