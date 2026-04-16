Why Walmart Can Afford To Sell Cakes Cheaper Than Your Local Baker

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're looking for a cake for a special occasion, or just because you crave one, it's hard to resist the pull of the Walmart bakery. A local baker might charge between $100 and $200 for a custom cake, while Walmart sells a vanilla cake that serves nine people for under $15. Many of Walmart's custom cakes are under $20. The disparity can be hard to understand, but the simple reason is that Walmart is set up to produce affordable cakes more efficiently than a local baker.

Walmart cakes aren't baked on-site. They are pre-made in another facility and frozen. The cakes are sent to stores to be assembled and decorated as needed. They come in a variety of shapes, but just three flavors – white, yellow, and chocolate, to keep things simple. White and chocolate can also be combined to make marble. Custom cakes are decorated to order by Walmart bakery staff, who are some of the highest paid employees because of their skillset. The cakes may be factory made, but the decorating is done in-house to order. The process of getting a custom cake from Walmart is simple, but there are some things to know before ordering.

Since most of the work is done in a larger facility that deals in bulk, costs are kept down by mass producing cakes. Remember that there are over 4,600 Walmarts in the U.S. alone. A Walmart cake that can serve almost 100 people costs as little as one-third of what the same cake would cost at most independent bakeries. That said, Walmart cakes are often criticized for being far too sugary.