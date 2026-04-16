Why Walmart Can Afford To Sell Cakes Cheaper Than Your Local Baker
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When you're looking for a cake for a special occasion, or just because you crave one, it's hard to resist the pull of the Walmart bakery. A local baker might charge between $100 and $200 for a custom cake, while Walmart sells a vanilla cake that serves nine people for under $15. Many of Walmart's custom cakes are under $20. The disparity can be hard to understand, but the simple reason is that Walmart is set up to produce affordable cakes more efficiently than a local baker.
Walmart cakes aren't baked on-site. They are pre-made in another facility and frozen. The cakes are sent to stores to be assembled and decorated as needed. They come in a variety of shapes, but just three flavors – white, yellow, and chocolate, to keep things simple. White and chocolate can also be combined to make marble. Custom cakes are decorated to order by Walmart bakery staff, who are some of the highest paid employees because of their skillset. The cakes may be factory made, but the decorating is done in-house to order. The process of getting a custom cake from Walmart is simple, but there are some things to know before ordering.
Since most of the work is done in a larger facility that deals in bulk, costs are kept down by mass producing cakes. Remember that there are over 4,600 Walmarts in the U.S. alone. A Walmart cake that can serve almost 100 people costs as little as one-third of what the same cake would cost at most independent bakeries. That said, Walmart cakes are often criticized for being far too sugary.
Walmart takes the cake
Some have suggested that Walmart's bakery sells at such low prices because it's a loss leader. The cakes are not meant to be profitable, just to draw in customers so that they spend money elsewhere in the store. However, the AP reported that Walmart's cake business has higher profit margins than grocery or electronics. Walmart's cake decorating business brings in about $3 million per week, per Talk Business & Politics.
In 2025, Walmart cake decorators began posting TikToks showing off heart-shaped cakes decorated in a vintage style for Valentine's Day. The videos became hugely popular, and garnered a backlash from independent bakers defending their own work and prices. Some bakers claimed Walmart is able to undercut independent bakers because it pays employees minimum wage and it uses low quality ingredients like shortening instead of buttercream. However, Walmart does use buttercream, Bavarian creme, and other higher end ingredients. In fact, Walmart bakeries will often sell you buttercream in bulk if you ask.
All of this social media attention caused a second wave of videos defending Walmart for offering affordable, well-decorated cakes. They argued that home bakers' cakes may have looked good but were still not worth the higher price point. Within Walmart's range of cakes, it is always going to be lower priced than a local baker for the same reason Walmart can sell anything from housewares to electronics so cheaply. It's a massive chain with a network of suppliers allowing it to buy in bulk at reduced rates. The trade off is that it can't offer the same versatility and range as an independent baker with unique, artisanal offerings.