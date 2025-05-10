13 Things To Know Before Ordering A Custom Cake From Walmart

Timing is everything when ordering a custom cake from Walmart. According to a Walmart spokesperson, customers should place their orders at least 24 to 48 hours before they need the cake. This timeframe allows the bakery staff to properly schedule and make your design amid their other daily responsibilities. For big celebrations like graduations, weddings, or other milestone events, Walmart's bakery department strongly recommends extending this window to at least one week in advance. This becomes especially important during peak seasons when bakery departments experience higher order volumes.

"For a big occasion, like a graduation or a wedding, ordering at least a week ahead will help the Walmart Bakery plan for your order," a Walmart spokesperson explained. "While we always do our best to accommodate last-minute orders, ordering ahead is the best way to guarantee availability."

Remember that Walmart allows cake orders to be placed up to 30 days before your event, which can provide peace of mind during busy planning periods. However, even with advance ordering, bakery professionals recommend following up approximately one week before your pickup date to confirm the order details remain in the system and on schedule. The online ordering system specifies a minimum 48-hour lead time for all custom cakes, but planning beyond this minimum requirement will increase your chances of getting exactly what you envision.