Navigate Huge Walmart Aisles Way Faster With A Clever Shopping Tip
After a while, we all come to learn the layout of our preferred supermarkets. Bread is there on aisle four, toiletries are on the far right side of the store, and eggs are way in the back coolers (when there isn't an egg shortage). Although, there are plenty of times when learning the layout of aisles can feel impossible, such as remembering how to navigate through the massive aisles in a giant Walmart.
Luckily, if you're having trouble finding your way through the numerous Walmart aisles, you can pull up a store map feature on the Walmart app and easily navigate around the store. The app itself is chock full of other useful features, such as online ordering and grocery delivery, but the convenient map will allow you to search for an item, find the aisle number, and then look on a live in-store map to see its location in relation to where you're standing. It's almost like a cheat code in a video game that directs you exactly to the final boss, only this time there's no evil monster waiting to fight you in the breakfast aisle, only a shelf lined with the Honey Nut Cheerios (aka America's best-selling cereal) that you've been searching for.
The Walmart app's store map simplifies shopping
An average Walmart store is pretty gigantic, about 180,000 square feet to be exact, so it's unsurprising that you have trouble finding a specific item now and again. When the store map feature was introduced to the Walmart app in 2018, customers could rejoice that the days of aimlessly wandering huge aisles were behind them. However, at first, the feature wasn't as well-known as Walmart executives would have liked. Its primary purpose was to save time by easily directing a customer to the item they needed to find, whether that was patio furniture, contact solution, or Gordon Ramsay's exclusive frozen food line.
The Walmart app store map is available at all 4,600+ Walmart stores across the United States and undergoes regular updates to ensure that information constantly remains up to date. Its features allow a customer to search for specific items and also explore points of interest throughout the store such as pharmacies, restrooms, and deli sections. In 2019 Walmart added a seasonal update to the store map for Black Friday, which accurately displays the locations of Black Friday deals. The next time you head to Walmart for a grocery run but can't remember which aisle the bags of potato chips live on, pull up the store map on the app and let technology take care of navigation for you.