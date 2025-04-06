9 Pies From Walmart's Bakery, Ranked Worst To Best

In my opinion, it's pretty hard to beat a good pie. Sure, there are more exciting desserts out there, but very few can capture the same classic, comforting, and no-frills vibe that a pie can. Something particularly nice about pies is that they are incredibly varied. It's true that everyone should have a fruit pie recipe in their back pocket, but brilliant pies can also be made with pumpkins, pecans, peanut butter, coconuts, chocolate, custard, and so many other ingredients.

In an ideal world, we would always make pies ourselves or pick them up from a local bakery. However, when you simply don't have enough time (or money) to do either of the above, Walmart's bakery comes in handy. Walmart is one of several grocery store chains that sell freshly baked goods and, in store, the pies are plentiful with flavors ranging from blueberry to pumpkin to lemon meringue. But which of Walmart's pies are the best?

In an effort to answer this question, I purchased and sampled nine different Walmart bakery pies, putting them to the ultimate taste test. Since most of these pies cost approximately the same price (around $6), my ranking focused more on their flavor, texture, and crust-to-filling ratio. You can learn more about my methodology at the end of the article, but, before that, let's see which Walmart pie is the best.