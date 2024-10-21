The Biggest Mistakes Everyone Makes With Pumpkin Pie

Aluminum, enameled, glass, oh my! There are simply so many different types of pie vessels that you could be baking your pumpkin pie in — how ever do you decide on the best one?

The key to selecting a pie tin for your dessert is to factor in how well that material conducts heat. Aluminum pans, while they may be much cheaper than a glass or an enameled pie dish, are much more flimsy. Plus, they get really, really hot, which means that your par-baked crust will bake much faster than if you used a glass or an enameled pan. I would always recommend opting for a lighter-colored aluminum tin, if that's your material of choice, because it doesn't absorb as much heat as a dark-colored pan would. This reduces the risk of your crust getting too brown.

I find that a better option for baking pumpkin pie is a sturdy glass or enameled pan. While it will take much longer to heat up, it retains heat much better than an aluminum pan. Plus, if you're someone who finds themselves second-guessing their bake, a glass pie pan will alleviate at least some of your stress, as you can take a peek underneath to see the color of your crust. Ultimately, you will need to take these factors into account when you select your pie tin, as you may have to alter the time and temperature of your bake to account for your selection. Your recipe is a good reference for both the size and pan material that you need to bake with.