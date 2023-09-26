Why You Should Refrigerate Pumpkin Pie Filling Before Baking
Pumpkin pie is synonymous with autumnal celebrations, cozy gatherings, and the sweet reward after a hearty meal. This quintessential dessert, rich with the flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, is a symphony of spices paired with the earthy sweetness of pumpkin. While there are countless recipes passed down from generation to generation promising a more delectable pastry, there is one lesser-known trick that can elevate the flavors of this classic dessert even further — refrigerating the pumpkin pie filling before baking.
Just as a wine matures with age, allowing its flavors to deepen and intertwine, so too does our beloved pumpkin pie filling when given the chance. The reason? The spices need time to unleash their flavors. Spices do their best work when they're given the chance to "bloom," a culinary term that refers to the process where spices fully release their aroma and taste. While many bakers often overlook this step, prioritizing convenience over depth of flavor, those who do pay attention are rewarded with a pie that's a cut above the rest.
Refrigeration is the secret to a more flavorsome pie
As your bowl of pumpkin pie filling sits in the fridge overnight, it allows time for the spices to undergo blooming. The liquid in the filling helps unlock the spices, enabling them to distribute their essence more freely throughout the mixture. In addition to enhancing the spices' innate characteristics, refrigerating the filling also serves to balance out the flavors. If you've ever felt that the spices in your pumpkin pie were competing rather than harmonizing, this technique is for you. A period of rest in the refrigerator allows the individual spices to mellow, smoothing out any of their overly bold or harsh notes.
But the benefits of this extra step don't stop at flavor. Refrigerating the filling also has a positive impact on the texture of the pie. When allowed to rest, the components of the filling — pumpkin puree, spices, eggs, and cream — have a chance to meld together. The result is a filling that is consistent in texture, ensuring that each bite of your pie is as good as the last.
So, the next time you're preparing a pumpkin pie, let the filling rest in the refrigerator overnight before baking. It may feel like a detour in your baking journey, but when you eventually pull that pie out of the oven and take that first bite, your taste buds will thank you.