17 Herbs And Spices You Should Consider Adding To Your Pie Crust

There are a whole host of recipes that every home cook should know how to make: quality scrambled eggs, a basic pasta sauce, and pie crust. While you could pick up a store-bought frozen pie crust for all your baking needs, there's something rather satisfying about seeing the elements of a homemade one all come together, wrapped neatly around your favorite fillings.

When most people think of how to customize their pies, the emphasis is often placed on the fillings. Sure, adding a little lemon zest or adding a unique fruit to the mix will switch up the pace, but why not turn to altering the crust itself? There are so many ingredients that will upgrade the flavor of your pie crust, and herbs and spices are just some of them.

As a home baker, I've personally experimented with many of these herbs and spices (both dried and fresh) in a range of savory and sweet recipes. I've curated a list of the ones you should consider adding to your pie dough, as well as how to find complementary fillings for said pies. Since recipes vary so much, and not all pies use a double crust, I intentionally avoided mentioning how much of each spice to add. Generally speaking, less is more when it comes to adding herbs and spices — so try a recipe with a couple teaspoons max and go from there.