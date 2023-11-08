20 Tips For Making Flawless Pumpkin Pie

The star of your holiday table isn't the beautiful bird, glazed ham, or soft dinner rolls — it's actually the pies. Specifically, the favorite of all autumnal pies: pumpkin. Historical records indicate that this pie graced American tables since as far back as the 17th century. One town in Connecticut even postponed Thanksgiving celebrations in 1705 because there wasn't enough molasses to make the classic pie recipe. Since then, pumpkin pie has appeared in pop culture, in writing, and, most importantly, on tables during the cool fall and winter months.

Although pumpkin pie is a staple for a holiday spread, it still sparks a sense of uneasiness among bakers and home cooks alike. The foreboding custard filling, combined with a crust that tends to slump, results in a tricky recipe that leads many folks to just buy a pre-made version at the grocery store before the holidays. Even we are not immune to having an unsightly crack in our pumpkin pie. Our research and test-kitchen experiences of making this dessert have led us to crack the code for making dreamy pumpkin pie at home, and here we reveal our secrets.