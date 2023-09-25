Black Pepper Adds A New Depth Of Flavor To Pumpkin Pie

It's never too soon to start planning what recipe you will use for your holiday pumpkin pie. When the season is upon us, nothing brings all those warm, comforting tastes of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and allspice, tempered by the sweetness of sugar and pumpkin like this beloved dessert. These traditional flavors of sweet and spice are delicious but expected. That's why if you want to add some real depth to this classic, you need to break out the black pepper.

Black pepper is a spice that not only adds a little heat, but a spice that transforms and complements whatever food it touches with its piney, citrusy, and earthy undertones. This is why when added to pumpkin pie, black pepper works in harmony with and deepens the overall flavors that hit your tongue when you bite into it. What you love about this addition is that it only takes a pinch. But, before you add it, you may want to consider the grind of the pepper because it can influence the overall taste of your pumpkin spice.