Infuse Pumpkin Pie Crust With Orange Zest For A Bright Flavor Punch

A classic pumpkin pie doesn't often hold many surprises. The pumpkin filling will be lightly spiced and sport a perfectly custard-like texture, while the crust will be buttery and flakey. Perhaps a dollop of whipped cream will adorn it, but other than that, the whole orange affair is kept delightfully simple. But there's always room for a creative twist on an old-school classic, so why not introduce a literal citrus twist into the equation?

Specifically, consider adding a touch of orange zest to the pumpkin pie crust. Though citrus may seem an odd bedfellow for pumpkin, this bit of floral orange is an aromatic counterpoint to the decadence of the creamy pumpkin filling. It'll both brighten up and enhance the pumpkin's underlying earthy sweetness. Plus, orange plays very well with the classic pumpkin pie spices, like nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice. On every front, a bit of zest can take your favorite fall pie to the next level.